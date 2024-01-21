What happened to Stephen Reid on Coronation Street? Explained

In the world-famous soap opera Coronation Street, juicy stories unfold among fan-favorite characters. As of now, Audrey's son Stephen's plot has got everyone hooked with its thrilling twists and turns.

Todd Boyce's performance as Stephen Reid has transformed the cobbles into a world of danger and betrayal. Additionally, Audrey's son taking on this creepy serial killer persona has left everyone on the edge of their seats, awaiting what consequences his evil deeds will bring.

As Stephen's exit plan plays out, the exciting events change what happens to the people in Weatherfield. Fans can get into the interesting parts of this story and see all the shocking and intense arguments that have made Coronation Street suspenseful.

Audrey's son was killed in Coronation Street

Stephen Reid's character in Coronation Street has become creepy as he's turned into a serial killer. In the recent episodes, fans find out that he barely dodged being caught by this guy named Teddy, right before the tragic accident went down.

He started going down a dark path when he killed his son, Leo, because he was desperate for money and felt betrayed. Things got even more intense when Stephen revealed his secret plans to leave town, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Stephen returned to Weatherfield in June 2022 (Image via ITV)

Stephen came back to Weatherfield in June 2022 because his sister Sarah asked him to. This made the family worried because Audrey was getting more depressed and drinking a lot.

On October 13, 2023, something unexpected happened in the story. Peter Barlow accidentally ended Stephen's reign of terror by killing him. Audrey, who was completely devastated by her son's death, blamed Barlow for it.

Does Audrey find out about Stephen?

Audrey found out Stephen took her house and also swiped all her money (Image via ITVX)

In an intense episode of Coronation Street on October 11, 2023, Audrey Roberts (played by Sue Nicholls) finds out some shocking news about her son Stephen Reid (played by Todd Boyce).

Completely clueless about Stephen's dark secret, Audrey learns that he not only took her house but also swiped all her hard-earned cash.

Audrey is shocked and feels betrayed when she finally realizes that her son is capable of being so deceitful.

The whole situation gets even more intense when Audrey's granddaughter, Sarah Barlow (played by Tina O'Brien), comes along and drops some upsetting news, revealing that someone has stolen equity from Audrey's house.

After trying to fix her broken relationship with Stephen since he came back to Weatherfield, Audrey has a heartfelt talk with her son. But this was without knowing how dangerous his actions were.

This Coronation Street episode leaves viewers on edge, wondering if Audrey has unknowingly put herself in danger by standing up to Stephen's evil ways.

Audrey uncovers the shocking truth about her son's betrayal, which leads to a tense showdown between them after he steals her money and breaks her trust.

How many people has Stephen killed in Coronation Street?

(L) Todd Boyce portrays the character Stephen Reid (Image via ITVX)

As of October 13, 2023, the menacing character Stephen Reid, portrayed by Todd Boyce, has left a chilling trail of violence and deceit on Coronation Street. He is responsible for the deaths of three people: Leo Thompkins, Teddy Thompkins, and Rufus Donahue, due to his evil actions.

In addition to causing deaths, Stephen has also tried to kill Carla Barlow, Elaine Jones, and Tim Metcalfe. He has also stolen money from his mother's property, drugged Carla, and taken £250,000 from the underworld.

As things get more interesting, fans can watch the newest episodes of Coronation Street on ITV1 and ITVX and get into the exciting story.