“I gave up all my friends”: Paulina Porizkova opens up about Ric Ocasek marriage in new memoir

Swedish model Paulina Porizkova got candid about her life and relationship with American singer Ric Ocasek in a collection of essays titled “No Filter: The Good, The Bad, and The Beautiful,” set to release on November 15, 2022.

Paulina Porizkova opens up about her toxic relationship (image via Gilbert Carrasquillo)

Her upcoming memoir encapsulates everything from her early childhood days to her toxic marriage to the Cars frontman. She called him toxic and jealous and claimed that he often went into fits of rage over little things like her hanging out with friends. She wrote that this led to giving up many of her friends to appease her husband. She wrote:

"Eventually, I gave up all my friends, straight or gay. Nothing was as important as our love."

Paulina Porizkova tells all in her new memoir

Born in Czechoslovakia and raised in Sweden, Paulina Porizkova had an illustrious career as a model, becoming the first Central European to be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 1984. Though she has had a successful career, it has been punctuated by her toxic relationship with her late husband, Ric Ocasek, frontman for the rock band the Cars.

The duo met in 1984 (image via Instagram)

Following Ocasek's death, Paulina has revealed bits about her life with him. But since writing the collection of essays, she has shared intimate details about their relationship in a vulnerable manner. Porizkova noted that Ocasek was both possessive and jealous, claiming that he threw fits of rage over her friendship with others, even those who were gay.

She went on to state that she altered her career and schedule to accommodate Ocasek's emotions as he was not comfortable with her being around male counterparts. She wrote:

“He flew into jealous rages often enough to make me understand how much I mattered to him. I stopped doing bookings where I had male counterparts. I stopped working weekends that were not convenient with [Ocasek’s] schedule.”

The two met in 1984 when Paulina Porizkova was hired to appear in the music video for the band's song 'Drive.' She admitted to having a crush on Ric even before they met, but claimed that she knew she would marry him upon first laying eyes on him. She was 19 and he was 40, with two prior marriages to his name.

Ocasek and Paulina in New York City (image via Getty/Catherine McGann)

Four years later, the two wed after Ocasek's divorce from Suzanne Ocasek was finalized. Paulina Porizkova wrote that their relationship was never rosy, although she did admit to being "mildly flattered" by his possessive antics. Porizkova even wrote that their love started to wane as their kids began growing up.

There was also an element of financial difficulty. Following the advice of their accountant, the model started living frugally, whereas Ocasek continued to live a life beyond their means. The breaking point of their relationship, according to Porizkova, was when she found Ric not wanting to get physical with her.

Though they divorced in 2019, the family of four was still living together in their $14 million Gramercy Park townhouse.

Paulina and Ocasek with their two children (image via Dave Allocca)

Paulina Porizkova and Ocasek were married for nearly 20 years and share two children, Jonathan Raven Ocasek, and Oliver Orion Ocasek. She divorced him in 2017, and two years later, Porizkova found him dead from natural causes at the age of 75. She later discovered that he had cut her and his children out of his will, claiming that Paulina had "abandoned" him.

