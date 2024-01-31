"I would happily live in Hybe Gym": &TEAM's K reveals having a race with BTS' Namjoon on the treadmill, leaving fans stunned

On January 30, 2024, a video clip of &TEAM member K resurfaced online, where he mentioned having a race with BTS' Namjoon on the treadmill at the HYBE gym. &TEAM is a Japanese boy band under HYBE Labels. In an interview with Star ET Today media outlet, band member K shared an anecdote related to Kim Namjoon, aka RM of BTS.

"I had a race with RM-san of BTS the other day, so I would like to show you the results of my training from then."

As expected, several fans were surprised by this new revelation, and one fan even shared on Twitter that they were ready to live in the HYBE gym, only to see the BTS leader working out.

"Me applying to HYBE as window cleaner": Fans share hilarious tweets about watching Namjoon flex his muscles at the gym

&TEAM debuted on December 7, 2022, with their inaugural EP, First Howling: Me. Since then, the nine-member boy group has captured the hearts of millions with their talent and voice. However, more recently, their fans and the BTS ARMY alike were startled to learn about the band's unique equation and friendship with the BTS leader.

Hence, when &TEAM member K revealed that he went against the Still Life rapper-songwriter on the treadmill at the HYBE gym, fans went into a laughing riot and shared their hilarious thoughts in the comments on Twitter, resharing the clips.

Several fans voiced their wish to be hired by HYBE as the cleaning staff so that they all can clean the gym and watch BTS' Namjoon workout and flex his muscles. Meanwhile, others reacted hilariously to K's mention of running alongside Namjoon "the other day."

It is important to note that the interview is two months old, likely from November 2023 or the end of the first week of December 2023. The exact timeframe as to when K worked out with BTS' RM is therefore difficult to be determined. Nonetheless, fans are happy to learn about &TEAM and BTS RM's interaction.

In the meantime, the Japanese group from HYBE Labels Japan celebrated their first anniversary in September 2023. This achievement was made possible due to their involvement in the Japanese boy group audition show, &AUDITION -The Howling, which aired its last episode on September 3, 2022.

Additionally, First Howling: NOW, &TEAM's latest full-length album, was dropped globally on November 15, 2023, while its title track War Cry has impressed the fans and music critiques with its nuanced lyrics and melody.

On the other hand, Namjoon enlisted in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023. Before his enlistment, the singer and music producer had confirmed working on his new music projects, although no further information was shared on the subject.

However, media outlet Daishin Securities reported that in 2024, two more BTS members will digitally release their solo albums, apart from BTS' Jin. Fans speculate that one of them could be Namjoon's second solo album.

Due to their mandatory military enrollment, RM and other members of the group are currently on a hiatus. The members will get back together as a group in 2025.