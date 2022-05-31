"I hope Johnny and her fall in love": Joe Rogan calls Camille Vasquez 'amazing', slams Amber Heard's lawyers as 'terrible' 

American podcaster Joe Rogan expressed his desire for Johnny Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez to be together after his high-profile defamation trial against estranged wife Amber Heard is over.

On the May 26 episode of the 54-year-old's podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan discussed with his guest, computer scientist Lex Fridman, how he wants Depp to get sober and fall in love with Vasquez.

Fridman praised Depp's team, stating that his "lawyers are really good." To this, Joe Rogan agreed and added:

"That Camille Vasquez. That lady's a gangster. She's amazing. I hope Johnny and her fall in love. That's what I hope. I hope after this trial's over, they go out to dinner and he thanks her, and then they fall in love and he gets sober."

Joe Rogan suspected that Camille Vasquez and Depp were romantically involved. He went on to say that Vasquez "hates" Amber Heard because she "hurt" Depp.

Jamie Vernon, Rogan's producer, piped in to explain that Vasquez was in a relationship with another man. Rogan then said:

"Oh, well f**k that guy. He doesn't have a chance against Johnny Depp. Jesus Christ. Step aside, sir! F**k him and his accent. There’s other fish in the sea, sir. Move along; This is greater than you."

Vernon stated that Vasquez's boyfriend is British. Vasquez's partner's identity has not been made public.

Rogan also apologised for referring to Vasquez in a prior episode as "Claire."

Joe Rogan joked about Amber Heard's lawyers

In the episode that aired on May 26, Joe Rogan joked about Amber Heard's lawyers, stating that it seemed as if she found them on Craigslist.

Joe Rogan and Fridman were laughing about Heard's team's expert witness', psychiatrist Dr. David Spiegel, performance on the stand. They said:

"I hope that Johnny Depp plays him in a movie. Somebody wrote in the comments that he feels like — a patient who escaped from an insane asylum and is pretending to be a psychiatrist."

He then went on to take a dig at Amber Heard and her attorneys.

"That's probably all she could afford. Her f*****g lawyers are terrible. She probably found 'em on Craigslist. They don't make any sense. Their questions are terrible. They're so ill prepared. But also — what are they dealing with? Like what are they dealing with? They're dealing with someone who's a clear sociopath, a clear liar."

The podcaster then commented on the way Heard testified on the stand.

"The way she like turns like, she answers the question and looks to the jury and answers them. Like she's doing a little show for them. Like — she's nuts!"

Rogan's podcast has already discussed Johnny Depp/Amber Heard's legal issues.

Femme @FemCondition Aside from anger, the only genuine emotion Amber Heard showed in court was this agony when Johnny Depp's texts saying he was done with her, had no love left for her, wasn't afraid of her and was going to fight back were read. Aside from anger, the only genuine emotion Amber Heard showed in court was this agony when Johnny Depp's texts saying he was done with her, had no love left for her, wasn't afraid of her and was going to fight back were read. https://t.co/RM5J4SwMTE

In April 2022, Joe Rogan appeared to proclaim himself a Depp fan when he referred to Heard as a "crazy lady" who is "full of s**t."

Johnny Depp is suing Heard for defamation in a Virginia court after she penned an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018 about being a victim of domestic abuse. Heard did not specifically name Depp in the post.

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star is suing Heard for $50 million while Heard is countersuing him for $100 million.

Depp performed with Jeff Beck at Sheffield City Hall in Sheffield, England, and then the Royal Albert Hall in London the next night.

After the long weekend, the jury in the lawsuit will continue deliberations on May 31.

Edited by Sayati Das