"Isn't he dead?": Johnny Depp's viral reaction on hearing Dr David Spiegel's Marlon Brando comment takes over internet 

American actor Johnny Depp could be seen holding his hands over his face after a witness from his ex-wife Amber Heard's side asked if actor Marlon Brando was dead while being cross-examined by the actor's lawyers.

On May 23, during the ongoing high-profile defamation case against Heard, Dr David Spiegel, who is a psychiatrist and physician by profession, was called on the stand from the actress' side to give testimony against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

The expert testified that Depp's alleged usage of earphones during filming might be an indication of deterioration or impairment from drug and alcohol use, citing an occurrence in his own area as an example. He told the court:

"ISN'T HE DEAD?"



"Do you know whether Marlon Brando used an ear peice?"

"ISN'T HE DEAD?"

Johnny's reaction is sending me.

"If I was giving a lecture and I was fed my lines, I would think there's a cognitive deficit. I don't know what the standard for Hollywood is."

When Depp's lawyer Wayne Dennison inquired if Spiegel had made a "mistake," Spiegel responded:

“I don’t believe that actors are routinely given their entire script through earpieces. I find that hard to believe.”

Dennison claimed that there was no evidence to support this claim, asking:

“Do you know whether Marlon Brando used an earpiece?"

Spiegel then responded:

“Whether... Isn’t he dead?”

Spiegel's question caused snickers from those in attendance in the courtroom as Depp buried his face in his palm. Spiegel continued:

“So the answer’s no, he does not use one now.”

To this Depp’s lawyer clarified that he used the "past tense." Dr Spiegel then apologized and said:

"Again, I know nothing – I will concede to you I know nothing about acting. I will concede to you 100 percent. If that is the standard, and people have done that thing, then I apologise and that was wrong on my part.”

Johnny Depp has already stated why he wears an earpiece. He claimed that sounds like "a baby crying and bombs going off" were pumped into his earphones, which improved his performance on stage.

As per Vanity Fair, he said:

"It creates a truth. Some of my biggest heroes were in silent films."

Twitter reacts on Johnny Depp's reaction on hearing Dr Spiegel's Marlon Brando comment

Moments after Dr David Spiegel asked if Marlon Brando was dead or not, Johnny Depp's followers on Twitter started roasting the doctor for his comment. Some also pointed out that Depp's use of an earpiece during filming was not unethical since the late actor used them as well for his later films.

#DeppVHeardTrial

#JohnnyDepptrial

#DeppHeardTrial

BREAKING NEWS: Marlon Brando is dead so he is unable to use an ear piece while acting.

everyone of us watching this doctor talk out of his ass:

Did you see Johnny Depp's face when this nutjob psychiatrist just said, "Isn't Marlon Brando dead?! So no, he doesn't use an earpiece!" Depp put his head in his hands and shook his head

Later in his career Marlon Brando used an earpiece because he never learned his lines. He would hear them for the first time on set. In addition he would have lines hidden in cue cards on set. Not sure why Depp's lawyer brought this up

The psych made this remark and joke about Marlon Brando's death. He probably didn't knew that Marlon Brando and Johnny Depp were two very good friends of each other and played in two movies together. 'Don Juan DeMarco' and 'The Brave'. Marlon too used an earpiece for better focus

Fighting with the lawyers, being told off by the judge, CLEARLY getting visibly rattled by the cross-examination, and some absolutely batshit crazy answers



#AmberHeard

#DeppVsHeard

Possibly my favourite witness so far for pure comedy value

Fighting with the lawyers, being told off by the judge, CLEARLY getting visibly rattled by the cross-examination, and some absolutely batshit crazy answers

Johnny Depp's facepalm when the "expert witness" said "Isn't he dead?" in response to being asked about Marlon Brando is just...pure gold.

I don't know how the crowd in that courtroom kept quiet during that whole testimony. Omg.

The lawyer also asks if Spiegel is aware Marlon Brando used an earpiece, to which the doctor says: "Isn't he dead?" At this point Depp puts his head in his hands.

This was the BEST PART OF MY DAY!!

This psychiatrist confirmed that he knows nothing about acting, and has made conclusions of Johnny Depp's cognitive reasoning based on that fact that he uses an ear piece while acting. Also, confirmed that Marlon Brando is indeed dead.

Dr David Spiegel also expressed his thoughts on Johnny Depp's behavior with Amber Heard

Earlier in the hearing, Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft questioned Spiegel, asking him to remark on the psychological profile of individuals who experienced and perpetrated 'intimate partner violence' (IPV) and whether or not it was compatible with Johnny Depp's behavior.

Spiegel stated that he had treated thousands of patients, with 75% of them having drug addiction issues.

He has also investigated the impact of drugs and alcohol on the brain, as well as the origins and effects of IPV, which he describes as a pattern of behavior that involves physical, emotional, psychological, and s*xual abuse over time.

During the trial, Spiegel stated:

"In my opinion – based on my review of the evidence, based on my clinical experience, based on my publishing experience, based on my teaching experience – that Mr. Depp has behaviours that are consistent with both someone who has a substance use disorder as well as behaviours of someone who is a perpetrator of intimate partner violence."

Spiegel went on to say in his testimony:

"We all get angry as people, we all think things about people. The difference is when our brains are intact and acting well, most of us do not act them out."

Internet trolls David Spiegel's testimony during Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Twitterati were not impressed by David Spiegel's testimony where he made his statements about Johnny Depp without any proper diagnosis of the actor. Many also slammed the doctor for being unethical.

My degree is not in psychology. I do not know a definitive answer to questions on what can happen to Dr. Spiegal for violating this rule. As far as I understand, a complaint can be filed to the APA by Johnny Depp if he so chooses.

Hmmm I'm no expert but Dr. David Spiegal testified about Johnny Depp's psychological traits without evaluating him. That's unethical in any circumstance isn't it?

It was an ethics violation by Dr. David Spiegel to testify about Johnny Depp's psychological traits without evaluating him. Spiegel acknowledges the rule against giving opinions about people they have not evaluated but does it anyway.

Dr David Spiegel should not be allowed anywhere near a courtroom. Unbelievable he seemed to use #JohnnyDepp movie work and film characters to give his opinion instead of actually making a professional evaluation by talking to him.

Dr David Spiegel should have his license revoked this man is unhinged. Painting on a mirror is indicative of psychological violence? Breaking objects out of anger too? So if a man gets mad he hits a wall its psych violence and if he walks away its emo violence.

: be advised that Dr. Spiegel's professional conduct in court reflects very poorly on the field of psychiatry. I'd like to formally file a complaint against Dr. David Spiegel for-at minimum-violating the Goldwater Rule in his testimony pertaining to Johnny Depp.

Dr. David Spiegel testifying in the Heard/Depp trial today is from Eastern Virginia Medical School. He is not the more decorated Dr. David Spiegel who is at Stanford. Same name, different people. Some outlets are giving him the wrong history.

Where does Amber Heard's Team find these idiots?

Dr. David Spiegel just claimed the APA who he represents would render his Psychiatric testimony as "Unethical"…

Where does Amber Heard's Team find these idiots?

Thoughts and prayers going out to anyone who has ever been a patient of Dr David Spiegel.

Johnny Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation after she reportedly falsely accused him of domestic abuse in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed piece. Although the actress did not name Depp directly, his lawyers claim that her allegations harmed his career. Heard is suing Depp for $100 million in retaliation for slander.

