"I kind of have a lot of greed": Throwback to when Cha Eun-woo expressed his desire to work with Suzy and Shin Min-ah

During a past interview that aired on December 3, 2018, Cha Eun-woo expressed his desire to work with two prominent actresses in the South Korean industry, including Shin Min-ah and Suzy.

In the video titled A Pictorial Record of Daily on MBC Entertainment, which was part of the Section TV program, the ASTRO member was given several choices and asked to select the actresses he would want to work with. As he began selecting, he stated that he would love to work with Shin Min-ah and Suzy in the future.

In the show, he confessed, "I kind of have a lot of greed," expressing his eagerness to act with many actresses in different genres of drama.

Cha Eun-woo wishes to star in a school drama with Suzy

As the idol took part in the quiz about which actress he would like to work with in the future, he was first asked to choose between Reply 1988's Hyeri and Suzy. He chose the latter and sent fans into a frenzy. Subsequently, he chose Strong Woman Do Bong Soon actress Park Bo-young in the next round.

Later, the interviewer put Cha Eun-woo in a challenging situation as he had to choose between the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon actress and Suzy. Giggling continuously while looking down, he found it hard to choose. In the end, he made the difficult choice and opted for Suzy.

However, the idol was then asked to choose between Suzy and Shin Min-ah. Without a second thought, the A Good Day To Be A Dog actor chose the latter. As the interview concluded the actor confessed that he has a strong desire to work with the talented actress.

Cha Eun-woo expressed his desire to act in a school drama with Suzy. However, he stated that he would love to star in a historical rom-com with Shin Min-ah. As translated by media outlet Koreaboo, he said:

"Before, I mentioned that I want to try acting in a historical-romance drama and a school-romance drama. I really hope I get the chance to film a historical drama with Shin Min Ah and a school drama with Suzy."

Cha Eun-woo is currently starring in the ongoing comedy and romance drama A Good Day To Be A Dog.