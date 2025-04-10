"I know you were hated upon" — Corey Holcomb wants to ask Terrence Howard how he was able to work on the set of Empire as a heterosexual man

On Thursday, April 10, @ArtOfDialogue_ shared a snippet from a recent episode of Corey Holcomb's 5150 Show, where the comedian mentioned Terrence Howard.

Speaking about how the Hustle & Flow actor made headlines by claiming that Diddy attempted to have s*x with him, Holcomb said he had a question for Howard. Bringing up his time on the sets of Empire, Holcomb continued:

"I would love him [Terrence Howard] on the show, because you know what I wanna ask him? How was you able to work on the set of Empire as a heterosexual man? I know you were hated upon... how did you pull it off? I want to know, Mr. Howard. Please come on to the 5150 show. I know you have stories to tell that you really want to get off."

Terrence Howard starred in Empire - the FOX music drama TV series - as Lucious Lyon, a lead character in the show. Empire ran for six seasons between January 2015 and April 2020.

Howard's character in the show portrays a former drug dealer turned hip-hop mogul, who also happens to be the CEO of Empire Entertainment.

Terrence Howard claimed Diddy asked him to be his acting coach

Corey Holcomb's question for Terrence Howard comes in the wake of the actor speaking about his alleged experience with Diddy on a recent episode of PBD Podcast.

According to a Mirror article (published April 7), the Iron Man actor said that Sean Combs had invited him in the past, claiming the rap mogul wanted acting lessons from him, saying:

"Puffy invited me, for weeks, asking me to come teach him how to — wanted me to be his acting coach for a while."

Once Howard accepted his offer, this is what the August Rush actor described his visit to Combs to be:

"[I] go there, and he's sitting around just looking. I'm like, 'Okay, what’s the material you want to work on?' He's just looking at me. Then next thing you know, okay, 'Hey, will you help me? I wanna hear your music.' So, I come over there and I'm playing the music."

After the visit, Terrence's assistant allegedly told him that the Bad Boy Records owner wanted to hang out with the actor the following weekend. Upon further inquiry into the nature of the "hang-out," the assistant said, "I think he's trying to f**k you." Howard claimed to have cut off all communication with Diddy after that.

Terrence Howard said Diddy wasn't the only one acting like that in the entertainment industry—he claimed a lot of producers treat actors the same way.

Then talking about how his refusal to offer s*xual favors has led to him incurring loss, Howard continued:

"I’ve lost businesses because I don’t bend over in that way. I don’t compromise. I don’t play gay roles. I don’t kiss a man. I don’t do that s–t because the man card means everything."

Combs' legal team, who has yet to respond to Terrence's claims, is currently preparing for the rapper's upcoming trial, which is scheduled to begin next month, on May 5.

