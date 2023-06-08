"I legit LOL’d when I saw 50 Cent": Fans react to new The Expendables 4 trailer

The first action-packed trailer for The Expendables 4 has been released and fans are floored away by its visuals. The film is scheduled to release on September 22, 2023, by Lionsgate. The popularity of the franchise has seen a surprising rise in recent years; the demand for action movies like these is always prevalent in showbiz since fans love to watch these from time to time.

The upcoming movie is directed by Scott Waugh and written by Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart, and Max Adams.

The recently-released trailer showcased a number of actors starring in the film, along with some surprising faces. Hit hip-hop artist 50 Cent is a new member of the cast and his inclusion in the fourth installment of the film series certainly got some amazing reactions from this fan on a post under Discussing Film:

A fan's reaction to The Expendables 4 trailer (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

"I'm very excited for this film": Internet users give positive reactions as The Expendables 4 gets a first trailer

The trailer of The Expendables 4 saw Megan Fox's Gina and Jason Statham's Lee Christmas having a playful fight with dangerous weapons, which has led everyone to believe that they are an onscreen couple. Sylvester Stallone, who plays Barney Ross, confirmed that Statham will have a much bigger part in the film unlike The Expendables' first three parts.

The action scenes looked epic and the special effects looked very high-budget. While it was speculated that Arnold Schwarzenegger was going to be a part of the project, the legendary bodybuilder/actor revealed that he simply was not interested.

In an interview with Parade, he previously stated:

"It's done and I'm not in it. I said, 'You know what, we have done this and I'm out of it.' And [Stallone] really understood. I did [the first Expendables] as a favor to Sly. I shot it on a Saturday for two hours quickly in a church with Bruce Willis."

However, this did not stop fans from showing their excitement for the upcoming movie on Twitter. This is how they reacted to the original post shared by Discussing Film:

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Majority of fans are eagerly waiting for the film to be released but unfortunately, they have to wait for a couple of months. One fan pointed out that it was written by Kurt Wimmer, the same person who wrote legendary films like Equilibrium and Salt.

One fan said that the trailer looked exactly like a Fast & Furious movie and some said that the film could have been better if it had Dave Bautista. Some even thought that a fourth installment is unnecessary.

Alongside Megan Fox, Jason Statham, and 50 Cent, The Expendables 4 stars Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Andy García, and Sylvester Stallone.

The Expendables 4 is scheduled to release on September 22, 2023, all over America by Lionsgate.

Poll : 0 votes