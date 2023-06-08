"She lets them be their own independent selves": Fans defend Megan Fox as trolls attack her sons' dressing styles

American actress Megan Fox was defended online by her fans after she was trolled for her three kids' dressing sense. On June 7, a Twitter handle named @EndWokeness shared two old pictures of the 37-year-old star alongside her three boys, leaving a grocery store and dressed in various clothes.

In the caption, the user commented sarcastically how it was just a "coincidence" that all three kids were dressed "like girls."

End Wokeness @EndWokeness Megan Fox has 3 sons that all dress like girls. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence. Megan Fox has 3 sons that all dress like girls. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence. https://t.co/RmnebMClEj

Soon after, several conservative users flocked to the comments sections and thrashed the woke concept, with one of them tweeting "my sons will be men," and another remarking on how the kids will grow up to be "completely depressed" because of the way they dress.

However, some of the users hailed Megan Fox to let her kids dress the way they desire and slammed conservatives who say otherwise. One of the users commented:

Twitter reactions to Megan Fox getting trolled for her kids' dress sense

After the pictures of Megan Fox alongside her three sons were trolled online, Twitterati defended her. Several users pointed out that every rockstar in the 80s and the 90s dressed in the same way, and by that logic, they should also be labeled girls.

Others hailed Fox for letting her kids express themselves however they like, with some even stating that it is better since they had clothes on.

Megan Fox shared three kids with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, from whom she separated in 2020. The duo first welcomed their son, Noah (10) on September 27, 2012. Fox and Green became parents to Bodhi Ransom Green (9) on February 12, 2014. The duo welcomed their third son, Journey River Green (6) on August 4, 2016.

While speaking to Glamour UK in April 2022, Megan Fox discussed her sons, saying she can't control the way people react to her kids but she can do her best to make them feel accepted and loved at their place.

“Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is. Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your s*xuality.”

Currently, Fox is engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly but the duo are working through a rough patch in their relationship.

