Brian Austin Green's children: All about his family as actor shares rare photo with eldest son, Kassius

Actor Brian Austin Green recently shared a picture of his eldest son, Kassius Marcil-Green, from the set of a new project they are working on together. The photo featured Kassius wearing period clothes while filming outdoors. The caption reads,

“Another one of Kass and I from the set of Rufus.”

Green’s girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, commented on the picture by stating that their collaboration was looking cool. Sharna and Brian already share a son Zane, who was born in June this year.

Green revealed this month that he and Kassius are working together on a film and posted a behind-the-scenes snapshot.

Brian Austin Green is a father of five children

Brian Austin Green has three children from three different relationships (Image via Eric McCandless/Getty Images)

Brian Austin Green is currently one of the most well-known faces in the entertainment industry. The actor is also a father of five children from his relationships with Vanessa Marcil, Megan Fox, and his current girlfriend, Sharna Burgess.

Green and Marcil began dating in 1999 after meeting each other on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210. Before meeting Marcil, Green dated another 90210 co-star, Tiffani Thiessen, from 1992 to 1995.

Brian and Vanessa got engaged in July 2001 and welcomed a son the following year. Although they planned to tie the knot the same year, they split in 2003.

Brian then met Megan Fox on the set of the sitcom Hope & Faith, and they began dating in 2004. According to Fox, she was not ready for the relationship since she was 18 and Green was 30. However, they got engaged in 2006 but separated three years later.

Green and Fox later reconciled, got engaged in June 2010, and tied the knot the same month. They became the parents of three sons, born in 2012, 2014, and 2016. Megan applied for divorce in August 2015, but they reconciled the following year. Fox then filed to dismiss the divorce in Los Angeles, California, in April 2019.

In May 2020, Green announced that he and Fox had split after being married for 10 years. Fox filed for divorce for the second time in November 2020, which was finalized in October 2021.

Brian Austin Green began dating ballroom dancer Sharna Burgess in October 2020, and they were expecting their first child in February 2022. They welcomed a son in June 2022.

All about Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green gained recognition for his performance in Beverly Hills, 90210. During the 90s, he made guest appearances on TV shows like Growing Pains, Melrose Place, Fantastic Four, Biker Mice from Mars, Malibu Shores, Knots Landing: Back to the Cul-de-Sac, and more.

He also made a guest appearance on the Season 7 finale of CSI: Miami and became famous for his performance as Clay in One Tree Hill.

Apart from appearing on various TV shows like Resurrection Blvd., Freddie, and The Twilight Zone, Green participated in the fourth season of The Masked Singer in 2020 and the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars the following year.

