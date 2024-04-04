Janelle Brown's son Garrison Brown passed away last month and his brother Hunter recently took to Instagram to share a tribute post. Garrison's death was confirmed by Janelle through social media on March 6, 2024, and the Flagstaff Police Department stated at the time that he apparently committed suicide.

Hunter's Instagram post featured a few photos, starting with a moment from Garrison Brown's funeral followed by the moments they spent with each other over the years. There was also a childhood picture of the duo along with another where they were posing in an outdoor location.

Hunter started by adding a phrase from a poem that says, "When tomorrow starts without me…" He further stated:

"I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read. All I can say is that I love Garrison and he has always been and will always be a huge part of my life. I will forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones. I would encourage you to do the same!"

Janelle Brown praised the tribute in the comments section. Others expressed their grief over Garrison's death, with a few of them recalling the similar losses that they had undergone at one point.

Garrison Brown's death was revealed by his mother: Tributes and other details explored

Garrison Brown was frequently featured on Sister Wives, which aired on TLC, along with the rest of his family members. The show aired for eighteen seasons but has not returned for a nineteenth season until now. As mentioned earlier, Garrison's mother Janelle disclosed on Instagram that she had lost her son.

Flagstaff Police Department's Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II said in a statement that Garrison was found dead on March 5, 2024, but did not find any evidence of foul play.

Janelle posted pictures of her son in an Instagram post, with one of them featuring him in a military outfit. A portion of her caption described Garrison as a "bright spot" in the lives of everyone close to him. She further stated:

"His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Apart from Garrison, Janelle had five more kids from her marriage to Kody Brown. The duo separated in December 2022 and Janelle was spotted discussing the same in a preview of a Sister Wives special.

Another member of the Brown family, Mykelti, also posted a tribute on her Instagram page, where she added two quotes by Katie Kacvinsky and C.S. Lewis. She started by writing that she was heartbroken to have lost her brother and called Garrison Brown the "funniest person in the room." She added:

"He was one cool dude and I cry so much because my kids will never be able to experience his fun presence. But he will live on in all my families memories. Have fun up with the stars little bro, you're missed."

Janelle Brown continues to remember her son on different occasions

Following Garrison Brown's sudden death, Janelle has shared a few more posts on her Instagram page. This includes a photo where all the members of the Brown family are posing together. Janelle revealed in the caption that the picture was clicked last Christmas and it was not easy to manage a get-together due to all of their busy schedules.

In another post, Janelle added pictures of the cats adopted by Garrison from High Country Humane and Ark Cat Sanctuary, and wrote:

"The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad."

Garrison's celebration of life was organized on March 31, 2024, when the National Guard Unit honored him. Janelle posted a few moments from the event, writing that she was thankful for the support she received so far from everyone.

Garrison Brown went to the College of Southern Nevada and later joined the Nevada Army National Guard in 2015. Furthermore, he had launched an online clothing store that had a huge collection of shirts known as Bob's Floral.