In pictures: Elina Svitolina meets with soldiers of National Guard of Ukraine, extends support to liberation struggle

Elina Svitolina extended her support to the Ukranian liberation struggle while meeting up with soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Essentially an internal military force, the National Guard of Ukraine is now being mobilized for combat operations during the ongoing war with Russia.

Svitolina, who is on a visit to her home country, shared several images of herself with the uniformed unit. She also penned a note, which stated that she was "honoured to personally thank the heroes."

Instagram Post

"From the first days of the full-scale war, I support the volunteer unit Charter, which was founded by Patriots of Kharkiv, and is now a powerful brigade in the National Guard of Ukraine," she wrote on Instagram.

"I am honored to personally thank the heroes. Our best boys and girls, a low bow to you. The liberation struggle continues, and I urge everyone not to stop and support those who protect us! Only together can we win. Glory to Ukraine," she added.

The 29-year-old was seen posing, flanked by personnel linked to the unit dressed in combat gear. Svitolina, who is married to French tennis star Gael Monfils, was also photographed on a Ukranian army tank.

The Odesa-born player, who visited Ukraine after a gap of nine months, was in the country to celebrate her grandmother's birthday.

Expand Tweet

Elina Svitolina also visited the Ukranian city of Irpin to witness the reconstruction of the residential complex which she helped raise funds for. The buildings of the compex had been damaged during the conflict with Russia.

Expand Tweet

Svitolina, who became a mother in October 2022, had earlier decided to take a break from tennis in March of the same year for her mental and physical well being. She made it to the semifinals of Wimbledon earlier this year.

The best moments from Elina Svitolina's 2023 season

Svitolina in action at Wimbledon 2023

Elina Svitolina made her comeback at the Charleston Open in April but lost to Yulia Putintseva in the opening round.

After a string of early exits, Elina Svitlolina reached the semifinals of the WTA 125 event in Saint-Malo where she lost to Sloane Stephens of the USA.

The Ukranian player won the Internationaux de Strasbourg, getting past Anna Blinkova of Russia in the final.

Expand Tweet

A defeat to second-seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the French Open ended Svitolina's campaign at Roland Garros after she had got past Daria Kasatkina in the fourth round.

Elina Svitolina's biggest moment of the season was at SW19 where she stunned top-seed Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinal after having defeated the likes of Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin and Victoria Azarenka.

Expand Tweet

She failed to go past eventual Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinal.

Elina Svitolina made it to the quarterfinals of the Citi Open after having defeated Victoria Azarenka and Daria Kasatkina but fell to Jessica Pegula.

Pegula proved to be the nemesis for Svitolina yet again in the third round of the US Open.

Svitolina, who is currently ranked 25th as per the WTA, has won a total of 17 career titles.