"I'm in a dark place": Wayne Couzens talks about his mental health while in custody after killing Sarah Everard, footage shows

New footage showing the police questioning fellow Met Police officer Wayne Couzens, who r*ped and murdered 33-year-old Sarah Everard in March 2021, is set to see the light of day in the BBC's new documentary Sarah Everard: The Search for Justice. The documentary will air on BBC One at 9 pm on March 5.

Trigger Warning: The following article talks about rape and murder. Readers' discretion is advised.

In the footage, Wayne Couzens can be seen questioned in police custody, clad in a grey t-shirt and sporting a gauze bandage on his head from a self-inflicted injury, The Daily Mail reported. When asked by the police how he was feeling at the moment, he replied:

"I'm in a dark place."

Wayne Couzens was arrested just mere days after he kidnapped, r*ped, and strangled marketing executive Sarah Everard in South London on March 3, 2021. The case became prolific due to the involvement of a police officer, raising questions about the safety of women and girls on the streets of London.

New footage of Wayne Couzens' questioning unveiled

A tweet paying tribute to Sarah Everard (Image via X/@mikecmorgan)

According to The Independent, unseen footage of Wayne Couzens' police questioning at Wandsworth police station on March 11, 2021, showed him sitting hunched behind a protective screen.

During the interview, Couzens was shown a picture of Everard and asked "Who is that, Wayne?" to which he replied "No comment." Couzens kept replying with "no comment" to all the questions, which included him being asked if he used his warrant card to lure her into his hired car.

As per The Sun, Couzens used his warrant card to trick her into a fake arrest and get her into his car. The female police officer questioning him added:

"Is that how she trusted you? Because obviously as a police officer, we know we are in a position... people trust us, don't they? People trust us to look after them. People trust us to help them. Protect and serve, that's what they say. We all took that oath. You included."

Expand Tweet

After arresting her, Wayne Couzens then drove from London to Dover, where he r*ped Everard and strangled her with his belt. He was spotted on CCTV filling up a can with petrol, using which he burned her body and dumped the remains in a nearby pond.

New documentary sheds light on the first moments Sarah Everard's killer was found

The BBC documentary dives deep into the first moments that Wayne Couzens, who is currently serving a whole-life sentence, was suspected of Sarah Everard's murder.

According to Cosmopolitan, Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, who led the team on Couzens' arrest, revealed the moments when she realized that the killer was one of their own.

Expand Tweet

Couzens was identified by CCTV cameras that showed him and Everard the day she was killed. Goodwin explained how a detective sergeant rushed to her room to inform her about the evidence, saying:

“He said, ‘We need to shut the door. You need to hear this’. He then put one of our researchers on speaker phone and she said, ‘He’s a police officer. He’s a serving officer in the Met.’”

The documentary comes after an inquiry found Kent Police, the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, and the Metropolitan Police willfully ignorant of Wayne Couzens' past alleged s*x offenses dating nearly two decades before he murdered Sarah Everard.