Is Wayne Couzens married? Sarah Everard's killer sexually assaulted child and should never become a police officer, Angiolini Inquiry finds

Wayne Couzens, who was convicted for kidnapping, r*ping, and murdering Sarah Everard, has been scrutinized following an independent investigation into his police career.

The inquest, led by Dame Elish Angiolini, unveiled significant failures within the policing system that could have avoided his heinous crimes. According to the BBC, Wayne Couzens, a former Metropolitan Police officer, murdered Sarah Everard on March 3, 2021, in South London.

Her family expressed grievances over overlooked warning flags throughout Couzens' career, claiming his reputation as a police officer as a contributing factor to her death. Allegedly, Couzens was married while committing the crime.

According to the BBC, Sarah's family stated that Wayne Couzens should never have been a police officer and that while holding a position of trust, he was a serial sex offender. They further said,

"We believe that Sarah died because he was a police officer. She would never have got into a stranger's car."

Wayne Couzens' wife previously addressed his crimes

Despite widespread coverage of his crimes, limited information is available regarding his personal ties. As per KentOnline, Wayne Couzens's wife, Elena, spoke to the MailOnline in 2021 and said she never noticed anything strange with him.

"If I had any idea what was going on in Wayne's head, then none of this would've happened but I didn't know anything. He didn't appear to be acting strangely. I didn't notice anything was wrong."

Reports from the Metropolitan Police indicate that Couzens, now 51, joined Kent Police as a special constable in 2002 before transitioning to the Civil Nuclear Constabulary in 2011. His tenure with the Metropolitan Police began in 2018, where he served as an armed officer tasked with guarding high-profile buildings, including Parliament.

Recent findings from the inquiry into Couzens's policing career have revealed a pattern of s*xually motivated behavior, including allegations of child assault, before beginning his policing career. This was further disclosed in the inquiry, led by Dame Elish Angiolini, which disclosed that Couzens' crimes extend beyond the kidnapping and murdering of Sarah Everard.

According to the New York Times, the inquiry found “evidence of his preference for violent and extreme p*rnography and history of alleged s*xual offending dates back nearly 20 years prior to Sarah’s murder.”

Furthermore, the inquiry identified multiple victims who had not reported s*xual crimes to the police, suggesting a wider pattern of predatory behavior.

Responses to Lady Elish Angiolini' inquiry into Couzens

The Mirror reported statements from Sarah Everard's family, emphasizing Couzens' status as a police officer as a contributing factor to her death. They assert that her trust in law enforcement led her into a situation she would have otherwise avoided.

Additionally, the Metropolitan Police acknowledged the severity of Couzens' crimes and vowed to address the underlying issues within the force. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley expressed regret over the betrayal of trust and highlighted ongoing efforts to rebuild public confidence.

As the investigation goes deeper into the former Metropolitan Police officer background, details surface about missed opportunities and systemic failures within the policing system. Lady Elish Angiolini, who led the inquiry into Couzens' career across three forces, said:

“Failures of investigations, failures of recruitment processes, and failures of vetting policy and practice are a depressingly familiar refrain in policing. Now is the time for change and I have made 16 recommendations to bring about the necessary changes. "

She further mentions,

"Wayne Couzens should never have been a police officer. And, without a significant overhaul, there is nothing to stop another Wayne Couzens operating in plain sight.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley acknowledged the gravity of the inquiry's findings and reiterated the commitment to address shortcomings within the force.

Home Secretary James Cleverly outlined steps to improve vetting processes and strengthen accountability within the police force.

As investigations continue, the focus remains on implementing meaningful change to ensure the safety and well-being of all members of society.