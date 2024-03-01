What happened to Veronica Crain? Detroit man arrested as 19-year-old murdered at hotel where she worked

On February 16, 2024, 19-year-old Veronica Crain was allegedly shot and killed at a hotel where she worked. Her 23-year-old ex-boyfriend Joseph Michael Slocum Jr. of Wayne, Detroit is accused of the killing.

A press release by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Michigan, stated that upon arrival on the scene, Canton Township police officers discovered Veronica Crain behind the front desk with a gunshot wound to the head. She was declared dead on the scene by medics.

According to the press release, Joseph Michael Slocum Jr. was arrested for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting. He has been charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Veronica Crain's ex-boyfriend suffered multiple injuries in a car accident following the shooting

The press release by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Michigan, stated that on February 16, 2024, at around 9:22 p.m., Canton Township police officers responded to a hotel in the 5700 block of North Haggerty Road following a report of a shooting. The suspect, Joseph Michael Slocum Jr., allegedly entered the hotel with a handgun and shot Veronica Crain, fatally injuring her before escaping the scene.

According to the press release following the fatal shooting, at about 9:43 p.m., Canton Township police officers were dispatched to Southbound 1-275 and Ford Road for a reported car accident. Upon their arrival, officers found the suspect lying on the road with multiple injuries. He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment by medics.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy reportedly told PEOPLE that Veronica Crain was trying to break up with Joseph Michael Slocum Jr.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a press release,

"I say this often, the most dangerous time for a domestic violence victim is when they are trying to leave the relationship. Horrifyingly, this case is a textbook example. We will vigorously seek justice for Veronica and her family. And please, if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are many people and agencies who stand by to help you."

On February 26, 2024, Joseph Michael Slocum Jr. was arraigned and transferred back to jail in 35 District Court before Judge James Plakas.

GoFundMe campaign organized for Veronica Crain

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign has been organized by Kimberly Crain, who identified herself as Veronica Crain's mother in a Facebook post. In an update on the fundraiser campaign post on February 18, 2024, Kimberly wrote,

"We are hoping babygirl gets put to rest in the most beautiful way and gets justice, her murderer deserves to pay for his crime."

The GoFundMe fundraiser campaign has a goal of $5,000 and has raised over $1,290 with more than 25 donations.

The press release also stated that the Probable Cause Conference for Joseph Michael Slocum Jr. is slated for May 3, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Michael Gertu.