What happened to Melinda Jolly? GoFundMe raises over $37,000 as Cobb County mother of 4 found dead at home

On January 17, 2024, 44-year-old Melinda Jolly, a Cobb County mother of four, was found dead at her residence in the 3200 block of Perch Drive. She moved to Georgia from California in 2019, following her husband's death from stage four colorectal cancer.

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign titled "In Loving Memory of Melinda Jolly" has been organized by her family to help her children. Her brother, Tommy Jolly, is listed as the beneficiary of the campaign.

The fundraiser campaign has a goal of $50,000 and has raised over $37,000 with more than 320 donations. The campaign post mentions that Melinda's service is scheduled for February 16, 2024.

Authorities apprehended a suspect at large in the death of Melinda Jolly

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that Melinda Jolly was discovered deceased in her residence on Perch Drive by her cousin, Jill Thompson, during a welfare check. One of the neighbors, Daniele Burdett, said,

"Crime scene units came out, and the whole block was filled with police officers, detectives."

WSB-TV reported that Cobb County police told the outlet that on January 17, 2024, officers responded to do a welfare check at the residence in Marietta.

According to the report by Fox 5 Atlanta, authorities have responded to the residence on multiple occasions for domestic violence. Cobb County Police Officer Aaron Wilson said,

"Officers deemed her death was suspicious, they had previously been out to this residence several times for domestic violence."

The report by Fox 5 Atlanta stated that 41-year-old Charles Franklin Cook, of Marietta, who was on the run, was identified as a suspect. On January 18, 2024, special investigators with the Okaloosa Sheriff's Office located him and his vehicle in a Publix parking lot in Crestview, Florida. The suspect was apprehended on Cobb County warrants and charged with murder and aggravated assault. He will be extradited to Georgia to face a judge.

Melinda Jolly was in an alleged abusive relationship

In the GoFundMe fundraiser campaign post, Melinda Jolly's sister, Kathleen Jolly, stated that the family recently learned that Melinda was in an abusive relationship. Family members have contacted authorities in the past to conduct welfare checks at her residence. The last check was made on January 15, 2024.

In the fundraiser campaign post, Kathleen Jolly wrote,

"The abusive monster took Melinda's life. The Cobb County Police Department put a warrant out for his arrest shortly after and he was nowhere to be found. They finally located him Thursday, but in Florida. Thank God he was taken into custody there before he could hurt anybody else."

WXIA-TV reported that authorities have not revealed information about how the incident took place. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office mentioned the alleged crime as a "domestic violence-related homicide."

The GoFundMe fundraiser campaign post described Melinda Jolly to be "a beautiful person inside and out." It read,

"Melinda was a kind, compassionate young woman with her whole life ahead of her. She had a sparkle in her eye, and truly lit up a room. She loved animals, french music, and she was the fastest runner. She had a big heart and loved her children with everything she had. She was the best mom, a beloved daughter, a caring sister, a whimsical aunt, a gracious niece, and a forever friend. She was just a beautiful person inside and out. She had the best smile and the craziest ideas. She will be missed by so many."

Melinda Jolly's brother, Tommy Jolly, and his wife, Stacey, will be taking care of her three young children.