How old was Beauty Couch? Tributes pour in as body of skating influencer found in Cobb County

The body of skater and social media star Beauty Couch was found in the woods near a vehicle engulfed in flames in Austell, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Netizens were left grieving when they learned about the death of the 22-year-old roller skating influencer.

The Austell Fire Department said that they responded to a brush fire near Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street around noon on Wednesday. That was where they found a burned-out vehicle. After putting out the fire and towing the vehicle to a wrecker yard, police were sent to the car owner's address.

That was when investigators found out that the owner's adopted daughter Beauty Couch usually drove the vehicle and that she hadn't been seen since Tuesday. Authorities then went back to the brush fire location where they discovered her burnt body in the wood line.

Beauty Couch a.k.a. Beauty Katera was a 22-year-old roller skating Instagram influencer with a following of about 150,000. She was known to share content related to skating and dancing and frequently spoke about prejudice against plus-size women.

"Brought tears to my eyes": Internet users express their loss over Beauty Couch's death

As news of Beauty Couch's body being found began spreading, netizens were shocked to learn about it and took to social media to express the same. Many offered tributes to the skater and shared their condolences with her grieving family and friends. Others asked for anyone with information to speak up.

Cobb County suspect foul play in Beauty Couch's death

Authorities investigating the death told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell on Thursday that they were investigating Beauty's death as a homicide. Austell police department added that they have asked for assistance from Cobb County police in their investigations.

Couch's biological mother, Kimberly Couch, told Newell that Beauty was a "sweet girl" who never bothered anybody. She said that Couch was a friend to everyone and loved going skating.

"She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty," Kimberly said.

Kimberly was heartbroken and wanted justice for her daughter.

No date for a funeral or memorial service has been announced as yet. The cops hadn't named any suspects at the time of writing this article.