Who is Rory Flack? Ice skater set to star in Breaking the Ice 

Breaking the Ice is all set to premiere on Thursday, July 6, at 9 pm ET on WeTv. The story follows world-renowned figure skater Rory Flack as she coaches a talented, "all-diverse synchronized" skating team. The upcoming installment will also be available on ALLBLK following the release of the show.

Produced by Sirens Media, the show is executive-produced by Wendi Wan, Burt Kearns, Mioshi Hill, Tim Cohen-Laurie, and Jon Crowley. Breaking the Ice will feature the story of Rory Flack, who, in 1991, made history as the first African American woman to backflip on ice.

In 1994, she continued to set records when she became the first African American woman to win the US Open Professional Figure Skating Championships. Rory Flack now coaches a team of ten girls called DMV. The trailer of the show has already been released, along with a caption that mentions:

“Ice skating champion Rory Flack coaches the first all-diverse competitive synchronized skating team. Team DMV is up for a challenge with rigorous training, outspoken parents, and skating rivals. Can this groundbreaking new team make it to Nationals?”

After the show's conclusion, viewers will find out if Rory Flack had managed to get her team to the finals. In preparation for this, let's take a look at Rory Flack and her team DMV.

Rory Flack is the founder of Artistry of Movement Ice Skating Academy

Originally from Belleville, Illinois, Ellen "Rory" Flack is currently living in San Diego, California. Her LinkedIn profile indicates that she holds a Bachelor's degree in Child Development from Educational Cultural Complex.

Her hard work has led her to being the founder, director, and manager of the Artistry of Movement Ice Skating Academy, as well as having her own company called BLACK ICE. Additionally, Rory Flack is the CEO of Color of Ice Productions, a company she started 31 years ago and continues to run today.

She has always had a passion for singing and has worked with many legendary artists from the music industry, including Roberta Flack, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Gloria Gaynor, Celine Dion, Wynonna Judd, Earth Wind and Fire, and Howard Hewitt.

"I have always loved singing and have wanted to record a CD. Getting together with Max-A-Million from Chicago and having a producer/writer is the most exciting feeling. I feel it is never too late to live your dreams," Flack had said in an interview.

Through this show, Flack aims to show the struggles she has faced in sports, the rejection she has received due to racism, and her journey to make her team reach the nationals. Her husband, with whom she has been married since 2015, works in DMV's logistics department. Additionally, her son will serve as an assistant coach.

Only last year, Flack revealed in an interview with Metro.co.uk how she started skating at a young age and the struggles she faced in her career. According to her:

"Back in my day, I was just the [expletive] to get out of the rink. Nobody tried to hide that they thought I wasn't supposed to be there. I started skating in 1974, just before I turned 5 years old. I remember getting an assignment from my coaches to watch U.S. nationals to find a hero in skating, somebody to look up to."

She added:

“It was very difficult because there were no Black skaters. The judges didn’t accept me, and that’s hard when you’re accepted by thousands in the audience, but not the nine people scoring you. That was hard as a competitor. Tons of people would boo at my marks because I was under-scored.”

The latest episode of Breaking the Ice will air on WeTv on Thursday, July 6, at 9 pm ET.

