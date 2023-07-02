Breaking the Ice release date, air time, and plot

WeTv is set to release a brand new season of Breaking the Ice on Thursday, July 6, at 9 pm ET. Fans can also watch the latest episode of the show, Breaking the Ice, on ALLBLK. The new season is produced by Sirens Media and will follow the story of Rory Flack.

Rory Flack is well-known as a figure skater. As an African American woman, Flack made a record in 1991 when she made her first backflip on ice. Her achievements also include becoming the first African American woman to win the US Open Professional Figure Skating Championships in 1994.

She currently works as a coach for Team DMV, which consists of 10 girls.

The trailer of Breaking the Ice has already been released and is making quite a buzz on social media. The trailer mentions:

“Ice skating champion Rory Flack coaches the first all-diverse competitive synchronized skating team. Team DMV is up for a challenge with rigorous training, outspoken parents, and skating rivals. Can this groundbreaking new team make it to Nationals?”

Her husband, Roi Mitchell Sr., will be a member of DMV's logistics team, and her son will be the assistant coach. In addition, Nia will be the team's captain, while Trinity will be the team's co-captain. Among the other members of the team are Elanza, Alexandra, and who have a history in the game.

Wendi Wan, Burt Kearns, Mioshi Hill, Tim Cohen-Laurie, and Jon Crowley have served as executive producers of Breaking the Ice.

Breaking the Ice star Rory Flack aims to motivate people who have been victimized by racism in sports

Flack's struggle with sports racism, her success, and her work helping girls to achieve their goals will be featured on the show.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Rory Flack graduated from Educational Cultural Complex with a Bachelor's degree in Child Development in 1988.

Currently, she is a founder, director, and manager at Artistry of Movement Ice Skating Academy. Aside from being the founder and director of BLACK ICE, she is also the Chief Executive Officer at Color of Ice Productions.

Rory Flack has also collaborated with legendary artists such as Roberta Flack, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Gloria Gaynor, Celine Dion, Wynonna Judd, Earth Wind and Fire, and Howard Hewitt.

"Back in my day, I was just the [expletive] to get out of the rink. Nobody tried to hide that they thought I wasn't supposed to be there. I started skating in 1974, just before I turned 5 years old. I remember getting an assignment from my coaches to watch U.S. nationals to find a hero in skating, somebody to look up to," Flack shared in an interview she gave to Metro.co.uk in 2022.

Additionally, she mentioned:

“It was very difficult because there were no Black skaters. The judges didn’t accept me, and that’s hard when you’re accepted by thousands in the audience, but not the nine people scoring you. That was hard as a competitor. Tons of people would boo at my marks because I was under-scored.”

You can catch the latest episode of Breaking the Ice on WeTv this Thursday, July 6, at 9 pm ET. ALLBLK will also be airing the show following its release.

