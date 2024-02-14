Abington High School resource officer Jordan Jones has been accused of establishing a sexual relationship with a student. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele confirmed the same in a press release on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The victim is currently a senior in high school, and she claimed that she first met Jones in the 2022-23 school year.

The Inquirer reported that the suspect was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge John D. Kessler. An unsecured bail of $50,000 was set for the suspect, Jordan Jones.

Abington police officer Jordan Jones has allegedly sexually assaulted a high school student whom he met in the 2022-23 school year

The Inquirer reported that the suspect asked the victim if she could walk his dog. The 17-year-old victim agreed to do the chore. According to the student, the alleged physical relationship started in November 2023. On Monday, February 12, authorities established and monitored a phone call between the victim and the Abington officer. In the phone call, Jordan Jones was allegedly heard saying,

"I trust you, I know you wouldn't try to get me arrested or anything. That's a big risk, of course. And I took that risk because I care about you and if we were to date my life would be over."

Jones was arrested on Tuesday (Image via X/@KeeleyFox29)

Abington Chief Molloy confirmed that Jones' badge has been withdrawn, and he has been placed on administrative leave. Mollow further added,

"As your Chief, I cannot find the words to accurately convey the pain that this betrayal of trust has caused so many, not the least of which is our victim in this case."

After the arrest on Tuesday, Jones was charged with institutional sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors. The investigation began after the student told her counselor about the alleged physical relationship with Jordan Jones. She further alleged that the physical relations took place several times at Jones' house in Horsham.

Jordan Jones is prohibited from being in contact with the 17-year-old victim

Along with the $50,000 bail, the court has also laid down a series of restrictions for the suspect. He is not allowed to be on the premises of Abington High School and should also not be involved in unsupervised interaction with minors. The court also prohibited Jones from making any contact with the victim or her family. CBS News reported that his preliminary hearing has been scheduled for February 21, 2024.

A spokesperson for the Abington School District wrote, as reported by NBC Philadelphia,

"We are taking this matter very seriously and are cooperating fully with the investigation, which is being conducted by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau."

Expand Tweet

Any student and faculty who might have any information regarding the alleged assault case are urged to contact Montgomery County Detective Walt Kerr at 610-278-3036 or Abington Detective Sergeant Troy Hummel at 267-536-1111. The case is currently an ongoing investigation. Currently, no information about an attorney retained for the suspect has been found in the court records.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE