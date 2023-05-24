“I’m focused on the baby being born”: Song Joong-ki wants to quickly wrap up Cannes to spend time with wife Katy Louise Sanders

In an interview with Yonhap News on May 23, 2023, Song Joong-ki talked about wanting to finish his schedule at the 76th Cannes Film Festival as soon as possible to return to his pregnant wife, Katy Louise Sanders. The couple were spotted in a hotel for an interview in Cannes, by YTN, a South Korean outlet.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival marks the 37-year-old Vincenzo actor’s debut at the prestigious event, after 15 years of acting. His new movie, Hopeless, is set to premiere at the festival on May 24.

While the prestigious film festival is an important milestone in his life, the actor told Yonhap News that he is currently focusing on his pregnant wife. As per reports, she is due next month. The actor said, as translated via allkpop:

“A lot of good things are going to happen this year. I'm really excited about Cannes but right now I'm focused on the baby being born. I have to finish the Cannes (schedule) fast and return to my wife.”

Song Joong-ki reveals he will attend his first Cannes Film Festival with wife Katy Louise Sanders

Song Joong-ki at his first Cannes Film Festival has attracted many eyeballs. His upcoming noir movie, Hopeless, is scheduled for its first screening at the 76th Cannes, making the festival even more significant for the actor and the cast and crew of the movie.

In an interview with MBC, the 37-year-old actor shared that his wife, the retired British actress Katy Louise Sanders, who is pregnant with their first child, will be watching Hopeless with him. He also revealed that the due date for the baby is next month:

“The due date is about a month away. Cannes is important, but all nerves focused there (Katy's health). In the middle of the movie promotion schedule, I have to take care of my wife.”

Song Joong-ki also added that he hopes that the media would click many pictures of the couple when they attend the Cannes Film Festival together.

Additionally, the Vincenzo actor also shared his thoughts behind his Cannes Film Festival debut. Translated via allkpop, the actor said:

“I'm really happy about Cannes and I am really thankful. I'm maintaining a positive mindset and believing I should live with gratitude. I've been privileged with some extraordinary news in my life recently, and now, here I am in Cannes. It feels like a wave of wonderful things is washing over me all at once, and I'm consciously trying to stay grounded, embracing the excitement without letting it overwhelm me.”

Song Joong-ki announced marriage to girlfriend Katy Louise Sanders in January this year. Rumors about the duo dating each other started going viral in December last year after they were spotted together at the airport and at a common friend’s wedding.

