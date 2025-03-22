"I’m really trying to pull it together now” — Kate Cassidy breaks down as she reminisces about a wedding she attended with late boyfriend Liam Payne

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy took to TikTok to share a video of herself unboxing items from the time she spent with Payne, on Thursday, March 20, 2025. In the video, she reminisced about a wedding she attended with the late singer before she broke down.

Ad

She explained that she was organizing the boxes when she found a dress she wore when she attended a wedding with the late singer. The model said that the dress brought her "so much peace and comfort" because of the memory she had of it with Payne.

"I opened this box. I’m really trying to pull it together now. I found this dress at the top of the box. And this dress brings me so much peace and comfort because the memory me and Liam had in this dress was just a memory that I will literally never forget."

Ad

Liam Payne at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere - Source: Getty

The former One Direction member died in October 2024 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires. Payne, along with Kate Cassidy, traveled to Argentina to attend Niall Horan's concert. Following the concert, they spent time exploring the country. Cassidy returned to the U.S. just a few days before the singer's sudden death.

Ad

"We just had the best time"—Kate Cassidy about the wedding, revealing she and Payne spent the night dancing

In her TikTok video, Kate Cassidy revealed a yellow satin dress that brought back a special memory with Liam Payne. She added that it was a dress that she wore to the first wedding she ever attended.

Ad

"We just had the best time," she explained.

The 25-year-old continued to open another box, which contained the shoes she wore to the wedding. Pulling out a pair of white Christian Louboutin heels, Cassidy recalled how the morning after the wedding when she woke up, she realized that her shoes were "so ruined." She added that she didn't know what to do with them at the time.

Ad

The model explained that the shoes were "almost new" when she wore them. Showing off their worn soles, Cassidy revealed that she and Payne had "danced the night away." She then stated that she and her late boyfriend spent the night of the wedding dancing and exploring the venue.

Kate Cassidy continued to add that she initially planned on throwing the shoes away, but she was glad that she didn't because the "memory is embedded" in them.

Ad

Liam Payne and Cassidy were first linked together in October 2022 after they attended a Halloween party together. They confirmed their relationship during the British Fashion Awards in December the same year.

Just hours leading up to his death, Payne shared Snapchat stories from his trip to Argentina, showing him and Cassidy enjoying their vacation. It was later revealed that the model returned to her hometown in Florida just a few days before the tragedy for work.

Ad

Ad

In February 2025, Kate Cassidy interviewed with The Sun, her first since Liam's passing. She opened up about their last few days together, revealing that she returned home to care for their rescue dog, Nala. The influencer also confessed that she was seeing a counselor to help her cope with the loss.

Earlier this month, Cassidy told Lorraine Kelly of ITV's morning show Lorraine that she was struggling to accept losing Liam. She noted that there were hard days but added that she has a great support system.

No other updates have been observed at this writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback