“I’m very sad”: Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi opens up about Heather El Moussa’s diminished role in the upcoming season

Netflix has officially greenlit Selling Sunset season 7, and the latest fiery addition to the group, Bre Tiesi, recently gave a sneak peek at what to expect from the upcoming installment. In a recent interview, she also revealed that OG Selling Sunset star Heather El Moussa might not have as much screen time in the upcoming season as she did before.

In an interview with E! News on July 20, 2023, Bre Tiesi opened up about being deeply saddened and devasted over the news of her Selling Sunset bff, Heather El Moussa, potentially having a limited role in the show's upcoming season.

"I absolutely adore Heather. I’m very sad to hear that she is not going to be as big a part."

Heather El Moussa is yet to be asked to join back

Fans have witnessed one of the strongest friendships in the Oppenheim group in the latest season; however, the duo may not have enough screen time together in the upcoming installment.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, Bre Tiesi, in conversation with E! News, mentioned that, as per reports, it seems like Heather won't be a big part of next season. Bre was further asked if she felt like she was losing an ally, and Bre confessed that she feels devastated to not have Heather by her side, adding:

"But honestly, I don't know too much on it. They kind of keep us separated from all of that, but I am devasted to lose her. We got really close."

Bre and Heather's bond grew rapidly as they both embraced the joys and challenges of new motherhood. Bre Tiesi, who welcomed her own son, Legendary Love, with Nick Cannon in July 2022, found a confidante in Heather during the previous season.

The two real estate agents spent most of their time together, leading Bre Tiesi to admit that she didn't invest much effort in building relationships with other agents at that time.

"I think that obviously, when I was with her, I kind of had all of my time with her and I was kind of focused on her. But it does obviously kind of put you in a different position with the other girls when someone isn't around as much. So you naturally just start gravitating to the girls and bonding. So I think it definitely transitioned my relationships."

Heather El Moussa’s situation, however, still seems uncertain. In a separate interview with Adrienne Bailon and Keltie Knight for E! News on March 30, 2023, Heather expressed her eagerness to return to work but revealed that Netflix had not approached her for filming season 7 yet.

The Selling Sunset star, who has been with the show since the beginning and holds OG status, admitted that the uncertainty was a little frustrating for her. She remarked:

"Season 7 is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back. It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on."

As the anticipation for season 7 of Selling Sunset builds, fans are yet to see the potential changes in the cast dynamics. The official announcements from Netflix are yet to be made.