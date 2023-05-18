Selling Sunset season 6: Richest agent, ranked

Fans of the reality TV show Selling Sunset are now looking forward to watch their favorite real-estate agents back in action in a new season. Initially having premiered on Netflix on March 21, 2019, the show is ready to welcome its sixth season, which will be available for streaming on the platform starting May 19, 2023. Fans will not only get to see some of their old favorites but there will be a couple of new faces as well.

Since Selling Sunset follows the lives of agents working in a high-end real estate brokerage firm, it is safe to assume that all of them have substantial bank balances. However, each agent's net worth differs from one another, depending on how long they have worked in the field and how successful they are at what they do.

While it is clear from the onset that agents like Jason and Brett Oppenheim are clearly on the top of the list, other names right behind them may come as a surprise for many fans.

From the Oppenheim brothers to Chelsea Lazkani: Ranking the richest agents from Selling Sunset season 6

8) Chelsea Lazkani - $500,000

Chelsea may be on the bottom of the list, but her net worth is still impressive at $500,000. This Selling Sunset agent is married to Jeff Lazkani, and they have two children. Although she started her career in the corporate world, she fit right in when she stepped into real estate. The mother of two took some time off to raise her children, but fans will be happy to see her back in season 6 of Selling Sunset.

7) Amanza Smith - $1 million

Amanza was once married to former NFL player Ralph Brown who went missing (Image via Netflix)

Fans of Selling Sunset have come to love and adore Amanza. Like many of her fellow agents, she started out with different jobs, which included modeling and interior design, before getting her real estate license. According to reports, her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million, meaning that she has a long way to go to catch up to the richest agents on the show.

6) Mary Fitzgerald - $1 million

Even though her earnings may not compare with some of the richest agents on Selling Sunset, she is still doing quite well for herself. It has been estimated that her net worth is around $1 million.

Mary is married to Romain Bonnet, a French chef and model. The duo met when Romain was looking for a house in LA, and Mary coincidentally happened to be his agent.

5) Davina Potratz - $2 million

Initially, Davina wasn't a main cast member on Selling Sunset, but she gradually worked her way up to become a full-time agent. Then, in 2021, she left the Oppenheim Group, but it seems that the exit wasn't as permanent as fans had thought since she is now back for season 6 of the series. According to several reports, her net worth is estimated to be around $2 million.

4) Emma Hernan - $3 million

One of the most experienced agents in Selling Sunset, Emma has proven that she has what it takes to make things happen and close big deals. Fans know her as a big dog lover as she rescued her dog, Benny, from a kill shelter. It is estimated that her net worth is around $3 million. However, not all of that is from selling houses. the Sunset Selling star also owns a frozen food company called Emma Leigh & Co.

3) Heather Rae El Moussa - $3 million

Interestingly, this Selling Sunset agent didn't start her career in the real-estate world. She initially tried her hand at modeling and acting, but in time she found her true calling and got her real estate license. She is married to Tarek El Moussa, a real estate investor and television personality.

Over the previous seasons, Heather has sold multiple high-value properties that have helped bump up her net worth. It has been estimated that Heather's net worth is around $3 million.

2) Chrishell Stause - $5 million

Fans of Selling Sunset know Chrishell as a successful agent, but she is also a skilled actor. She has acted in popular TV shows such as All My Children and Days of Our Lives. At $5 milllion, she is one of the richest agents on the show.

Chrishell is married to Australian singer-songwriter Georgia Claire Flipo, also known as G Flip.

1) Jason and Brett Oppenheim - $50 million each

Jason Oppenheim is the one who rebranded his family's real-estate firm into the Oppenheim Group. One of the most successful firms in the country, they deal with wealthy clients, some of whom are celebrities. His twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, soon joined him, and now, they are the faces of the company.

According to multiple reports, both brothers are worth around $50 million each, making them the richest among all the agents appearing on Selling Sunset.

Even though some agents on Selling Sunset may rank lower as compared to others on this list, all of them make enough money to make fans of the show envious.

