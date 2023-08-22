"I'M SAT": Fans stoked as SEVENTEEN announces their upcoming artist-made collection's release

On Monday, August 21, SEVENTEEN made an unexpected announcement through HYBE MERCH, stating that they'll be releasing an artist-made collection. The merchandise released through this project reportedly includes each member's personal contribution to its design and creation, making the collection all the more special for CARATs.

However, the release schedule of the merchandise differs for each member. All the 13 members have been divided into three groups and the releases are scheduled to start from September 2023 and extend until late 2024.

Needless to say, fans couldn't be more excited to learn about the new set of releases that's awaiting them and are now eagerly looking forward to further announcements and details about the same.

Fans go feral over SEVENTEEN's recent announcement of their upcoming artist-made collection

As is typical of an artist-made collection, each member of SEVENTEEN will be creating their own set of merchandise for this project, therefore making it more of personal message or gift to their fans.

Here's the schedule for the release of the artist-made collection:

Season 1 (September 2023): S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun

Season 2 (Early 2024): Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8

Season 3 (Late 2024): Mingyu, Vernon, DK, Dino, Seungkwan

Such merchandise come in limited stock, is rarely renewed, and sells out in the blink of an eye.

CARATs flooded social media with posts expressing their excitement about the upcoming collection. Some were also seen concerned as such collections can be extremely expensive. Many also recalled the frenzy surrounding BTS' artist-made collection and hoped that they would be able to secure SEVENTEEN's collection before it sells out.

Since the prices for BTS' artist-made collection went up to $160, many fans are expecting a similar range for the upcoming collection as well, therefore intensifying concerns about it being hard on their wallets.

Regardless, given that fans still have over the stretch of the next year to save up for the upcoming artist-made collection, especially if they plan to procure the ones releasing in late 2024, it can be estimated that this launch by SEVENTEEN will be a hit among CARATs.