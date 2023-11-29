'I’m scared to refresh': Ticketek Girls Aloud presale booking frustrate fans as welcome page crashes

Girls Aloud, the iconic girl band, has officially declared their return with a massive reunion tour scheduled for 2024. This highly anticipated event will see the reunion of original members Nadine Coyle, Cheryl Tweedy, Kimberley Walsh, and Nicola Roberts. The reunion tour is designed not only to celebrate the illustrious pop career of Girls Aloud but also to pay tribute to the late Sarah Harding, a former bandmate who tragically lost her battle with cancer in 2021.

“It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later.”

A high demand for tickets for Girls Aloud, which all went on sale at 9 am Wednesday, left many fans locked out after queuing on the site for hours. Fans vented their frustrations over social media after being continuously re-routed to an error page.

Fans Eagerly Await the Chance: Dying to Secure Tickets for Girls Aloud's 2024 Reunion Tour

The iconic noughties girl group Girls Aloud is finally getting back together and going on a monumental UK tour. The band announced the 14-date tour last Wednesday. They will start at the Arena in Dublin on May 18 and finish the run at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on June 29.

Fans rush to grab tickets, but their frustration grows as the website becomes increasingly chaotic. The surge of fans attempting to log in simultaneously caused the 'Ticketek' website to crash, resulting in them repeatedly logging back into the same webpage.

Girls Aloud: Past and Present

Girls Aloud was initially formed in 2002, at the dawn of the century. The debut single, Sound of the Underground, marked the first of four UK chart number 1s. And in 2009, their number one hit, The Promise, won the BRIT Award for Best Single.

Girls Aloud gang (Image via Sky News)

After experiencing some separations and breaks, the group officially disbanded in 2013. In 2021, Sarah Harding passed away due to breast cancer. A decade later, Cheryl Cole, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, and Kimberley Walsh are reuniting for an enormous tour scheduled for May 2024. The tour will see them performing in arenas nationwide, with notable venues including Belfast's SSE Arena, Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena, and London's O2.

Speaking to Capital Radio, Cheryl told Roman Kemp playing music live without Sarah will "never feel right." "It will never feel how it felt,"

"But we’re trying our best to make it as magical as we possibly can for her. With her in mind."

Nicola added that they love talking about their fallen friend,

"People say 'I’m sorry to ask' but we want to be asked because we have to keep her memory alive. She is part of us still and part of this."

Cheryl stated that a reunion tour was always on their minds after Sarah's death.

"We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed."

Additionally, they have affirmed that there won't be any new music for the present, assuring fans that the upcoming tour will showcase their record-breaking back catalog. This will feature chart-topping hits such as Sound of the Underground, Call the Shots, Biology, The Promise, and Something Kinda Ooooh, among others.

What are the Girls Aloud tour ticket prices?

According to Manchester Evening News, ticket prices for the upcoming tour have been confirmed. The M&S Bank Arena gig in Liverpool, the Resorts World Arena show in Birmingham, and the Motorpoint Arena performance in Nottingham already have their respective price ranges listed.

In Birmingham, ticket prices start at £58.90, reaching up to £110.10, with an intermediate option at £71.80. In Liverpool, prices range from £58.71 to £208.75, featuring two additional options at £101.75 and £208.75.

Nottingham offers a range of prices starting at £58.81, escalating to £213.05 for the VIP Gift Wrapped Kitty Kat Zone (standing or seating). Price A for Floor and Tiered Seating is available from £100.05, while Tiered Seating Price B is £71.80, and Restricted View Seating Price A is £100.05.

Tickets for most dates will go on sale at Ticketmaster, but fans must head to the Girls Aloud website for the London, Nottingham, and Birmingham dates.