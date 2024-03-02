"I'M SO PROUD OF THEM": Fans celebrate ZEROBASEONE's commendable win at the Immortal Songs 2 less than a year after their debut

On Saturday, March 2, the rookie K-pop boy group ZEROBASEONE appeared on the South Korean music program Immortal Songs 2. The show is an ongoing program that kickstarted in 2011. It revolves around a concept where several singers participate to cover legendary K-pop songs in the industry that senior artists created. A panel of judges evaluates these covers, and a winner is announced at the end of the episode.

The latest episode aired on March 2 had its participant singers cover the K-pop masterpiece TVXQ's The Way You Are. Their performance bagged the episode's winning trophy, and fans naturally responded with pride. Since ZEROBASEONE made its debut only eight months ago, fans were shocked at the level of professionalism and the outstanding performance they executed at the Immortal Songs.

Many netizens also explained that bagging a win at the show is an honor, and many artists strive to grab a trophy at Immortal Songs 2. However, the rookie K-pop group taking home their win with their first appearance impressed fans and other netizens.

ZEROBASEONE's win at the Immortal Songs 2 during their first appearance at the honorable music program leaves netizens impressed

ZEROBASEONE is a nine-member K-pop boy group that debuted under WAKEONE Entertainment on July 10, 2023. The group was formed through the reality survival show Boys Planet, conducted by Mnet, where the contestants in the top nine ranks were brought together to form a temporary group. While the group's contract together only stands for two and a half years, they've already previously broken several records that were firmly held in the industry.

From standing as the group with the highest sales for their debut album to bagging several trophies at the year-end award shows, ZEROBASEONE has established itself as the best-performing fifth-generation K-pop group. Their recent achievement at the Immortal Songs 2 only added to their thriving reputation as the history-making rookie group.

Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend is a long-running South Korean television program where six artists are invited to cover a legendary K-pop song. During the latest episode, ZEROBASEONE, KARDI, Re Velvet's Seulgi & Irene, La Poem, ONF, and Jeong Dong-won were the participating contestants, and all of them were required to cover the same song, TVXQ's The Way You Are.

While all the performances were equally commendable, several people, including the judges, fell in love with the rookie group's energy and dance style, eventually leading them to bag their win at the episode. Fans were thrilled about their win and couldn't help but grandly celebrate the news. Many expressed that it's hard to impress Immortal Songs 2's panel of judges, and several artists make multiple appearances on the program to bag their wins.

ZEROBASEONE took home their trophy during their first appearance and just eight months after their debut. Additionally, since the rookie members won against the several established artists who participated in the episode, fans were all the more impressed. They showered the members much love, support, and praise for the new commendable achievement.