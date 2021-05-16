"I'm not that type of guy": Jeff Wittek explains why he will NOT be suing David Dobrik

Following the incident that almost cost him his life, Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek told fans in a recent video that he would not be suing David Dobrik. In his YouTube documentary titled, "Do not try this at home", Jeff recalls the incident as "an accident", therefore not completely blaming David.

Jeff Wittek, popular for being a part of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad, suffered a life-threatening accident in 2020. According to his documentary, David Dobrik was filming a skit for his vlog, asking members of the Squad to attach themselves to an excavator and be swung around over 1 foot of water.

Jeff volunteered to partake in the skit, resulting in him being swung around and accidentally slammed against the side of the excavator. With a broken foot, hip, 9 skull fractures, and a serious eye injury, Jeff was deemed a lucky survivor by his doctors. Fans were quick to notice in the footage that it was David improperly controlling the machine.

Jeff Wittek not taking legal action

After almost losing his eye and suffering brain trauma, Jeff Wittek underwent extensive surgery to save his eye. The first episode of his documentary shares graphic images of his accident.

Despite the severity of the situation, Jeff will not be taking legal action against David Dobrik. He states in his latest video that his parents taught him to be "loyal", and that the incident was a result of both him and David's irresponsibility.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Jeff Wittek explains in a live stream why he will not be suing David Dobrik. pic.twitter.com/CUOf8vptcE — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 15, 2021

Popular opinion: Jeff Wittek should sue David Dobrik

People in the YouTube community have expressed sympathy for Jeff, telling him that he had "every right to sue." Even Trisha Paytas, a former Vlog Squad member and someone whom Jeff spoke to about his previous allegations, stated that Jeff needed to take legal action as it was "David's irresponsibility" that caused the incident.

Fans of Jeff took to Twitter as well to express their distaste for Jeff not suing David Dobrik.

After the final part of the doc. I respect Jeff even less. From the toxic masculinity, wrecklessness, sympathetic view of David again, queer baiting again, only dealing with physical trauma and having no vision for the doc it ended on the stupid note and no point. #JeffWittek — Matthew (@Costcolopthecus) May 15, 2021

I like how only Trisha and Ethan are actually caring for Jeff and is there supporting him meanwhile Jeff’s “real friends” aren’t saying shit. #jeffwittek #DavidDobrik — ono 🐝 (@onoishere) April 30, 2021

It actually angers me so much and breaks my heart for what happened to #jeffwittek . Anyone can go on and blame it on his own choice to get on the rope but who put him in that position? Who puts all their friends in the position to repeatedly put themsleves at risk? #DavidDobrik — big booty bitch 🥸 (@jailbaittit) April 28, 2021

So your telling me @jeffwittek didn’t get his smashed face from running into a pole while skydiving!?!! It’s was bloody @DavidDobrik going to far with an excavator! mateeeee…this documentary is actually so good! #DontTryThisAtHome #jeffwittek #DavidDobrik pic.twitter.com/ftpzGQTFvi — Michael Lee 📺 (@MickLee93) April 27, 2021

#jeffwittek still defending #DavidDobrik is so weird to me — khaleesi will reign (@mirandasummerse) April 26, 2021

@DavidDobrik broke @jeffwittek’s foot, hip, shattered his skull in 9 places, shattered his eye socket. I literally saw his eyeball out of his head on his patreon. I’m never watching any @DavidDobrik content ever again. #jeffwittek — Jessica Wetzstein (@jesswetzstein) April 26, 2021

@DavidDobrik is a fuckin asshole for ruining his supposed friend's life. No mentally stable person would avoid someone for AN ENTIRE MONTH after almost killing them. Money isn't a substitute for emotional support. #jeffwittek #DavidDobrik https://t.co/RK8bsMn4KW — Krisztina Kovacs (@KrisztinaKova14) April 26, 2021

The most painful thing is to watch those around Jeff defending David, like no he’s fucked up far too many times and keeps being let off lightly it’s not okay what he’s doing, treating people as expandable and assuming his money will fix it.#jeffwittek #DavidDobrik #jeff #david — Jebbica (@jessterantea) April 26, 2021

I just saw the @jeffwittek Documentary. Girl, I am shoook. I've always thought that @DavidDobrik a lot of times did cross his lines for content, but this is some real shit gone down. #jeffwittek #DavidDobrik — Mital (@Mitalshahh) April 26, 2021

Jeff Wittek's documentary is out on YouTube. David Dobrik has yet to respond and publicly apologize for Jeff's accident.

