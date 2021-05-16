"I'm not that type of guy": Jeff Wittek explains why he will NOT be suing David Dobrik

Following the incident that almost cost him his life, Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek told fans in a recent video that he would not be suing David Dobrik. In his YouTube documentary titled, "Do not try this at home", Jeff recalls the incident as "an accident", therefore not completely blaming David.
Jeff Wittek, popular for being a part of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad, suffered a life-threatening accident in 2020. According to his documentary, David Dobrik was filming a skit for his vlog, asking members of the Squad to attach themselves to an excavator and be swung around over 1 foot of water.
Jeff volunteered to partake in the skit, resulting in him being swung around and accidentally slammed against the side of the excavator. With a broken foot, hip, 9 skull fractures, and a serious eye injury, Jeff was deemed a lucky survivor by his doctors. Fans were quick to notice in the footage that it was David improperly controlling the machine.
Jeff Wittek not taking legal action
After almost losing his eye and suffering brain trauma, Jeff Wittek underwent extensive surgery to save his eye. The first episode of his documentary shares graphic images of his accident.
Despite the severity of the situation, Jeff will not be taking legal action against David Dobrik. He states in his latest video that his parents taught him to be "loyal", and that the incident was a result of both him and David's irresponsibility.
Popular opinion: Jeff Wittek should sue David Dobrik
People in the YouTube community have expressed sympathy for Jeff, telling him that he had "every right to sue." Even Trisha Paytas, a former Vlog Squad member and someone whom Jeff spoke to about his previous allegations, stated that Jeff needed to take legal action as it was "David's irresponsibility" that caused the incident.
Fans of Jeff took to Twitter as well to express their distaste for Jeff not suing David Dobrik.
Jeff Wittek's documentary is out on YouTube. David Dobrik has yet to respond and publicly apologize for Jeff's accident.
