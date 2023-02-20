“I miss you Jun Ji-hyun”: Fans get emotional as the actress was spotted at Incheon International airport after a long time

On February 19, 2023, Hallyu star Jun Ji-hyun made a public appearance after a long time at the Incheon International airport, heading for a fashion show that is going to be held in London.

Jun Ji-hyun is the first ever female ambassador for Burberry in South Korea. Since September 9 2022, the actress has joined the Burberry family and participated in the brand’s respective campaings to promote its traditions and fashion statements. When she was spotted at the airport on February 19, she was heading to the London Fashion Week of Burberry AW 23 Fashion show.

As several South Korean media outlets released exclusive pictures of the actress making her first public appearance in a long time, fans flooded social media with posts talking about the actress.

I miss you Jun Jihyun 🥺 Acress Gianna Jun arrives at the departure hallof Incheon International Airport on the afternoon of the 19thto leave for London, England to attendLondon Fashion Week "Burberry AW 23 Fashion Show."I miss you Jun Jihyun 🥺 Acress Gianna Jun arrives at the departure hallof Incheon International Airport on the afternoon of the 19thto leave for London, England to attendLondon Fashion Week "Burberry AW 23 Fashion Show."@Burberry #JunJihyun I miss you Jun Jihyun 🥺💞💞💞💞 https://t.co/SHZWVcBSva

Twitter abuzz with posts about Jun Ji-hyun's airpot look, as actress heads to a Burberry show in London

Jun Ji-hyun appeared at the Incheon International airport in a long beige colored trench coat with a white t-shirt underneath and a black mask on. She enhanced her look with long black slack pants and straight hair. Fans complimented her beauty after pictures from the airport were released by the media.

Popular Thai actor Bright Vachirawit was spotted at HK airport on the very same day, possibly heading to attend the Burberry Fashion show as he is also an ambassador for the brand. He too was seen wearing a beige colored long trench coat and black turtle neck.

Fans could not stay calm after becoming aware that the two mega stars were to attend the same event. They hoped to see photos and interactions between the two celebs at the upcoming Burberry AW 23 Fashion show.

Given that Jun Ji-hyun's Sunday appearance is her first public one in a long time, several fans took to social media to talk about how much they missed the actress.

Meanwhile, other Korean celebrities like BTS’ J-hope, Song Hye-kyo, and Jung Chae-yeon were also spotted at Incheon International airport, transforming the airport into a red carpet runway of sorts.

In brief, about Jun Ji-hyun's association with Burberry

The British fashion house Burberry is known for hosting several famous celebrities, key among them being NewJeans' Danielle, football star Song Heung-min, and Bright Vachirawit.

However, Jun Ji-hyun is the very first female Korean celebrity to become an ambassador for the brand and made her debut by showcasing several bags from the Burberry collection.

At the time of the actress' collaboration with the brand, she also stated how her thoughts resonated with the traditions of the Burberry family, adding that it would be an honor to become the brand's ambassador.

The luxury brand is famous for its clothing, watches, trench coats, bags, accessories and many other branded items.

Ji-hyun is one of the most respected and prominent personalities in South Korea and comes under the category of the highest-paid actress in the industry. She is known for showcasing her acting skills through a diverse range of characters. Over the course of her career, she has essayed many roles, including that of a mermaid and a mountain ranger.

The actress has featured in many dramas and movies, including Legend of the Blue Sea, Jirisan, Kingdom season 2, My Love from the Star and movies including Daisy, My Sassy Girl, Europe Raiders, and the Berlin File.

Jun Ji-hyun was recently featured in a captivating pictorial for the Jewelry brand Stonehenge.

