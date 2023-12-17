"I missed them": Fans get emotional following Rowoon's reunion with his former SF9 members at the 2023 FNC Kingdom concert

On Friday, December 15, SF9 and its former member, Rowoon, had a reunion at the 2023 FNC Kingdom concert, which made fans emotional. Back in September this year, SF9's agency, FNC Entertainment announced that the idol had officially left both the company and the group after choosing against the renewal of his exclusive contract.

The idol also revealed that his found interest in acting has also contributed to his decision to leave the K-pop group. While he also stated that his relationship with his now-former members has continued to sail strong, fans are over the moon to witness it first-hand at the 2023 FNC Kingdom concert.

Among the several FNC artists who were gathered at the concert, Rowoon also attended and performed on SoundCloud track, Marigold, which was released back in 2019, with the SF9 member, Inseong.

Given the emotional circumstances and the sentimental song, fans were naturally brought to tears upon watching the performance.

Fans sob over Rowoon's emotional collaboration with SF9's Inseong at the KBS 2023 Music Bank Global Festival

On September 18, FNC Entertainment released a statement announcing that Rowoon had officially left SF9 and the agency after choosing against the renewal of his exclusive contract, due to his recent pique of interest in acting. Though the idol has been actively participating in K-dramas since 2017, it looks like he had made a decision to take a serious walk down that path.

While there's no doubt that the masses have been enthusiastically receiving the idol's K-dramas such as Tomorrow, Destined With You, The Matchmakers, etc., they surely found his departure from SF9 a hard pill to swallow. Regardless, after the idol's several consolatory messages to his fans, they've been much settled about the issue and continued to support the idol in his new-found career interests.

The two-day concert conducted by FNC Entertainment gathering its several artists to celebrate its tenth anniversary was conducted at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, on December 16 and 17. SF9 was also present at the concert as performers and the agency also added that Rowoon would be participating briefly.

When fans witnessed the idol and his former members gathered on the same stage, they got emotional. However, fans continued to grow sentimental when Inseong and his former bandmate sang their previously released duo track, Marigold, at the music festival. Before the two began their performance, Rowoon heartwarmingly shared an introduction to the song.

He said,

"The group I love the most in the world, a person I love a lot."

Here's how fans have reacted on social media, particularly Twitter:

In addition to the special performance, the idol also spent time with his fellow members on stage, greeting the audience, doing fanservice, and communicating with his former members during the concert's first-day encore. Given that the concert is expected to roll out for another day, fans hope that more content between the idol and SF9 members lands on the internet.