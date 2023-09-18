5 K-dramas of SF9 Rowoon that showcase his charisma: Extraordinary You, Tomorrow, and more

Kim Seok-woo, popularly known as Rowoon, is not only known for his mesmerizing vocals as a member of the K-pop boy group SF9 but has also captured many hearts with his charismatic acting as the main lead of multiple K-dramas. However, the idol has effectively left SF9 as of September 18, 2023, to drive more attention and effort into his acting career.

Despite his time as a multi-tasker, juggling his roles as a K-pop idol and K-drama actor, Rowoon has put forth some of the best series showcasing his charms and attractive qualities with a multi-dimensional perspective. From historical fiction to classic office romance plots, the actor has effortlessly excelled in several genres.

5 swoon-worthy K-dramas starring SF9's Rowoon that prove his charismatic acting

1) Tomorrow

One of Rowoon's recent K-dramas that received a lot of positive responses is Tomorrow, released in 2022. The former SF9 member is the main lead in the show alongside Lee Soo-hyuk, Kim Hee-sun, and Yoon Ji-on. The show revolves around a young man who becomes half-human and half-spirit following an accident.

Following the life-changing accident, the man gets hired by a group of grim reapers who use him as a medium to get certain special missions and tasks done. Constantly shifting between being undeniably cute and effortlessly swoon-worthy, the actor showcases the duality of his charisma in the series Tomorrow.

2) She Would Never Know

As an addition to the much-loved genre of office-romance K-drama is She Would Never Know, released in 2021. Starring SF9's former member Rowoon and Won Jin-ah, the series is an adaptation of the South Korean Novel titled Senior, Don't Put On That Lipstick, written by Elize. The story revolves around two people working on the marketing team of a cosmetics brand.

The male lead, who's not only two years younger in work experience but also a year younger age-wise than his co-worker, the female lead, grows to see her in a romantic light. Filled with angst, the series showcases the blossoming love between the two and how the male lead wins her over with his charms.

3) Destined With You

While the show is still ongoing, the few episodes that have been released have already managed to have the viewers endlessly swoon over SF9's former member Rowoon. The JBTC series that premiered on August 23, 2023, stars the actor alongside Jo Bo-ah as the female lead. The show's title also goes by the name, This Love is Irresistible.

The show revolves around the supernatural bond and irresistible love that blossoms between a ninth-level civil servant and a renowned lawyer. When the two accidentally come across a forbidden book that's been well-sealed for over 300 years, they become victims of the curse embedded in the book.

While the story's progression is still unknown, many viewers have fallen in love with the actor's cute and charismatic antics.

4) Extraordinary You

Another one of the impressive K-dramas in Rowoon's filmography is Extraordinary You, which was released in 2019. Starring the actor alongside Kim Hye-soon and Lee Jae-wook, the show revolves around the characters of a comic book who gain consciousness that they are mere characters who are set to follow the destiny written by the author.

When the book's main female character gains consciousness, she realizes that her heart belongs to another character, played by Rowoon, contrary to who she's destined within the book's plotline. As she aims to win the love of her life, she also tries everything in her power to change the plotline to suit her desires.

5) The King's Affection

The last on the list is the historical fiction The King's Affection, starring Park Eun-bin alongside Rowoon. The story is set during the Joseon Dynasty. When the Crown Princess gives birth to a set of twins, which is considered a bad omen, the daughter is sent away from the palace while the son grows to become the Crown Prince.

When the daughter returns to the palace as a main, she's recognized by her twin brother and is made to switch places with him momentarily. However, the Crown prince dies during that switch, and the daughter is forced to continue her life under his appearance.

Things get all the more complicated when her first love enters the palace as the royal tutor, and feelings start to resurface between the two despite the disguise she's under.

As the actor sets a goal to continue his career focusing more on acting, fans hope to see more swoon-worthy and show-stopping K-dramas from Rowoon.