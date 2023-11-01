On Wednesday, November 1, ZEROBASEONE's Ricky kickstarted a livestream through Bubble, while his fellow members, Gyuvin and Gunwook, were on another livestream in the same room, since one phone couldn't accommodate all three members.

However, about twelve minutes into the livestream, fans were able to hear someone off-screen telling the idol to end the live immediately. This was because the idol apparently didn't get prior permission for the same.

While his livestream ended, fans were still able to hear the idol getting allegedly scolded by one of the staff through Gunwook and Gyuvin's livestream, that was being broadcast in the same room.

Following the same, fans were outraged at the management's harsh treatment towards Ricky, especially since he is a foreigner and new to the industry. Additionally, given that there was nothing harmful that took place during the livestream, fans felt that the scolding was unnecessary.

Fans angered at WAKEONE Entertainment staff member for harshly scolding ZEROBAZEONE's Ricky during his Bubble livestream

As ZEROBASEONE's Ricky, along with Gyuvin and Gunwook, started a livestream on Bubble to spend some time with their fanbase, fans excitedly tuned to catch up with the members. However, Ricky's livestream was soon interrupted when Gunwook told him that the staff member's asking him to check his Kakaotalk and end the livestream. He was also told to do the livestream after getting permission from the management.

The idol, upon hearing the same, looked clearly uncomfortable and upset, and he soon ended the livestream after apologizing to his fans.

"Oops... I have to end the live now. Bye. I don't think I can continue. Sorry."

Naturally, fans were confused as to why he ended the livestream suddenly and speculated that it might be because of the staff members asking him to do so. Their predictions were soon confirmed when fans heard a staff member scolding the idol through Gyuvin and Gunwook's livestream that was talking place in the same room.

Since the idol wasn't seen starting his livestream again, fans felt that it was unfair to let Gyuvin and Gunwook appear on live while Ricky was denied the same. Additionally, since the livestream that the idol broadcasted was just him casually talking about his daily schedules and checking up on fans, netizens felt that it was unnecessary for him to receive such a harsh scolding when nothing harmful to the management was said or done.

Fans were specifically upset since he was scolded for about five minutes, if not more, until Gyuvin and Gunwook ended the livestream. Though the staff member's exact words were not clearly audible, people were able it make it out that the idol was being scolded for not taking permission for the livestream.

Thus, fans were extremely angered about the situation and felt that the idol was being allegedly abused given the harsh treatment he received from the agency.

Netizens also talked about how they thought Ricky was not scolded solely for starting a livestream without taking permission, but the management just wanted a reason to reprimand him. It was evident to fans that the agency wasn't happy with him doing a solo live, even though other members like Zhang Hao and Sung Hanbin do solo livestreams frequently.