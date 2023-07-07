"I am very nervous": HIGHLIGHT’s Dongwoon apologizes for marriage announcement amidst reported fan backlash, fans defend

On July 6, 2023, HIGHLIGHT’s Dongwoon held a livestream on Instagram to apologize for his upcoming wedding. The 32-year-old idol, who is also the group’s youngest, had apparently been receiving heavy criticism from fans after he announced his marriage plans on June 27. The idol switched to Instagram to speak directly to fans and explain his delayed acknowledgment of certain fans’ worries.

The Today’s Weather singer looked nervous and even mentioned the same at the start of his apology video. He also shared his decision to address the issue on a live stream, mentioning that things might be understood if he only posted a letter for the same. As per translation via Koreaboo, he said:

“I am sorry for addressing this so late. I am very nervous. I wanted to speak to you guys sooner, but I had a lot of concerns. Because certain nuances can be misunderstood when written down, I felt it would be best to speak to you guys live, even if I stumble with my words a bit.”

HIGHLIGHT’s Dongwoon then mentioned that he understood fans’ being more upset because he took a long time to talk to them. He apologized multiple times throughout the live stream for "burdening" fans and the other group members.

HIGHLIGHT’s Dongwoon apologizes on live stream for wedding announcement, international fans defend the artist

On June 27, 2023, HIGHLIGHT’s Dongwoon announced that he had found someone special to spend the rest of his life with and would be tying the knot with her in September. While many celebrated this news, especially since he is the group’s youngest member to get married first, there were seemingly criticisms of his personal life update.

A few days later, on July 6, the 32-year-old singer addressed these criticisms in a live stream on his Instagram account. He apologized for not only making fans upset with his marriage announcement but also coming many days later to acknowledge it. The criticism reportedly arose because fans found it distasteful that the singer was focusing on his personal issues rather than the group's upcoming activities.

In the live stream, the Today's Weather singer also mentioned that he wasn't his "normal self" because of how apologetic he was.

“I think it took longer because I was careful, which in turn made you even more upset. I know (during this time) some of you guys couldn’t sleep or eat. I apologize for making that time longer for you. Because of how sorry I am, I am not able to be my normal self right now. I think it’s going to take a bit of time.”

HIGHLIGHT’s Dongwoon further added that he will do his best while moving forward.

“I am sorry for burdening you and the (HIGHLIGHT) hyungs for burdening all of you. I want to say I am sorry. I will do my best moving forward. I read all your comments and thought about them these few days.”

As the singer's apology spread online, international fans on Twitter defended HIGHTLIGHT's Dongwoon and criticized the people who were disgruntled with his marriage announcement. They mentioned that it was his private life and that he did not need to apologize for it.

tine🍒 @hlxlight Dongwoon kept on expressing his apology and saying to all the fans Dongwoon kept on expressing his apology and saying to all the fans 😭💔

tine🍒 @hlxlight HE IS APOLOGIZING BECAUSE HE IS GETTING MARRIED!!!!!

HE'S SORRY BECAUSE HE WANTS TO MARRY THE PERSON THAT HE LOVE AND WHO MAKES HIM FEEL LOVED!!!



TO THOSE WHO MADE HIM APOLOGIZE LIKE THIS, I HOPE YOU REALIZE HOW MISERABLE YOU MADE SOMEONES LIFE! KARMA IS A B! TCH! HE IS APOLOGIZING BECAUSE HE IS GETTING MARRIED!!!!!HE'S SORRY BECAUSE HE WANTS TO MARRY THE PERSON THAT HE LOVE AND WHO MAKES HIM FEEL LOVED!!!TO THOSE WHO MADE HIM APOLOGIZE LIKE THIS, I HOPE YOU REALIZE HOW MISERABLE YOU MADE SOMEONES LIFE! KARMA IS A B! TCH!

Doodle Ms. No Love 🍀 @jhope2kpanda i know the feeling.. its kinda hurt to see our idol that we love n spend money on marry n hve his own family.. but at the same time i was really happy and looking forward to see a mini version of a person i love @hlxlight Its broke my heart to see the article regard the recent livei know the feeling.. its kinda hurt to see our idol that we love n spend money on marry n hve his own family.. but at the same time i was really happy and looking forward to see a mini version of a person i love @hlxlight Its broke my heart to see the article regard the recent live 😭i know the feeling.. its kinda hurt to see our idol that we love n spend money on marry n hve his own family.. but at the same time i was really happy and looking forward to see a mini version of a person i love 💕

알렉시아 @darkgreyyy



This guy has dedicated almost half of his life being an idol and he can't even be happy when getting married is such a joyous event?



Do you seriously think the boys are going to be single for life? Who made Dongwoon apologize on livestream?!This guy has dedicated almost half of his life being an idol and he can't even be happy when getting married is such a joyous event?Do you seriously think the boys are going to be single for life? Who made Dongwoon apologize on livestream?! This guy has dedicated almost half of his life being an idol and he can't even be happy when getting married is such a joyous event? Do you seriously think the boys are going to be single for life? 😅😅😅

An 💘 @An_ialwaysloveu I've been trying to avoid and turn a blind eye abt all this mess but after seeing an article abt it, can't help but be affected. God, I just do pray this won't affect their marriage and that Dongwoon won't feel guilty for loving someone.



F. I wanna slap those SO CALLED fans I've been trying to avoid and turn a blind eye abt all this mess but after seeing an article abt it, can't help but be affected. God, I just do pray this won't affect their marriage and that Dongwoon won't feel guilty for loving someone.F. I wanna slap those SO CALLED fans

Joy ◡̈ @jollee_btob Lets be honest, Dongwoon has done nothing wrong. If you are a real fan and supports him, you really gotta be glad and support his marriage. Because he thought of the team, he kept it till now and was very cautious of it. Why would you not like his hand Lets be honest, Dongwoon has done nothing wrong. If you are a real fan and supports him, you really gotta be glad and support his marriage. Because he thought of the team, he kept it till now and was very cautious of it. Why would you not like his hand

Joy ◡̈ @jollee_btob Written letter? He did his best to communicate with us and cautious enough. Let’s be nice to our maknae and support him. I believe that’s what we should do as a fan Written letter? He did his best to communicate with us and cautious enough. Let’s be nice to our maknae and support him. I believe that’s what we should do as a fan

ʰᵃᶦˡᶦᵍʰᵗ @ttaeyongwonhi dongwoon should never be sad over some so-called fans being upset over his marriage announcement. I sincerely hope that these so called fans will be bombarded with marriage and dating announcements from their fav idols 🥰 dongwoon should never be sad over some so-called fans being upset over his marriage announcement. I sincerely hope that these so called fans will be bombarded with marriage and dating announcements from their fav idols 🥰

ʰᵃᶦˡᶦᵍʰᵗ @ttaeyongwonhi some of you should be over past that life. there's so many things to be upset over. I'm not going to say your feelings deserve to be validated because they DO NOT.



the artist you support & love is getting married and the only thing you should be feeling is happiness for them. some of you should be over past that life. there's so many things to be upset over. I'm not going to say your feelings deserve to be validated because they DO NOT.the artist you support & love is getting married and the only thing you should be feeling is happiness for them.

Meanwhile, HIGHLIGHT’s Dongwoon will be marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend in September 2023.

