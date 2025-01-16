"I photobombed and I was in an awkward position" — Donnell Rawlings justifies viral 'sus' picture with Diddy 

Comedian Donnell Rawlings discussed an old photo with Diddy and others on Shannon Sharpe's podcast. The viral picture, taken on a yacht, showed Donnell sitting in front of Diddy, with Dave Chappelle and Russell Simmons by his side.

Donnell mentioned on the January 15 episode of Club Shay Shay that Diddy seemed to want him off the boat, and the other celebrities, including French Montana, were also seemingly unhappy with his presence.

As the group intended to take a picture, Donnell claimed everyone was taller than him and tried to block him from being captured in the photo. The comedian said he rushed into the front of the frame instead and made a cheerful hand gesture while raising a glass of alcohol in the other hand.

Donnell said it was after he posed for the picture, that he realized Diddy was sitting behind him. Shannon Sharpe teased him about how he was unaware of Diddy's presence. Donnell explained he was initially standing at the back and couldn't see the people sitting in the front.

When he moved to the front from the sides, he faced the camera and didn't look back to see who else was in the frame. Shannon Sharpe continued joking:

"It just so happened, you photobombed, and you between the man legs."

Donnell Rawlings quipped:

"You know what, I photobombed and I was in a [an] awkward position. You don't got to say between somebody's legs."

Donnell told Shannon he got the "wrong word play", mocking how people perceived a simple situation such as photobombing a picture as suspicious. Shannon asked Donnell Rawlings about how he would interpret the picture if he were to look at it. The comedian said:

"It looks like Black excellence is in this photo, right? And these guys was having a good time, and it slipped...into a compromising position."

Donnell Rawlings says the photo with Diddy would have looked iconic if it had gone viral 10 years ago

Donnell Rawlings addressed the viral picture with Diddy, saying had the photo made the round on social media 10 years ago, it would be deemed iconic. The comedian added:

"People would wish they was [were] in that picture. It wasn't until after the Freak Off sh*t, that now, picture looks suspect. But you look at that picture, Shannon, you see it different from me. What I saw in that picture, first off, I saw, eight successful Black men."

The comedian shared he was talking about friendship when the photo was taken. Donnell Rawlings explained how he perceived the photo, "I saw Black excellence in that picture."

As Shannon teased Donnell if he had clear memories of the day the photo was taken, the comedian quipped:

"I know, don't talk about that memory sh*t alright...I knew exactly what happened, which was nothing."

Donnell Rawlings emphasized that the event on that yacht was a family-oriented party, adding his son was also there. He explained nothing like the alleged "Freak Offs" went down on that boat, at least to his knowledge.

