"I was not prepared": Fans go wild during SHINee Taemin's dress change on stage at his solo concert 'METAMORPH'

Taemin of SHINee performed during his second show, METAMORPH Day 2, at the Inspire Arena on December 17, 2023. The aforementioned location hosted Taemin's first performance on December 16, however, the idol's spectacular physique became the talk of the town during his concert. In the middle of his performance, the idol changed from a cropped black unbuttoned jacket to a white sequined shirt.

Fans and spectators at the arena went feral to witness the event unfolding in front of them. Fans gasped to see that the Guilty singer had gained some weight in terms of muscles and flaunted a ripped physique on stage during his Metamorph concert.

Fans were "not prepared for that," but they definitely appreciated the outstanding fanservice during the Day 2 concert.

"He's insane actually": Fans went gaga over Taemin's ripped abs, as did other K-pop idols who attended the concert

When word leaked out in October that Taemin would be capping off the year with a significant event, excitement skyrocketed. He was scheduled to play a solo show at Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea's first multipurpose indoor performance venue, becoming the first K-pop performer to do so.

Few things compare to the thrill of an elite performer performing alone. That's exactly what happened when the SHINee member, revealed that he would be performing at METAMORPH. In addition, the 15,000-seat venue had just hosted the 2023 Melon Music Awards, laying the groundwork for Taemin's performance to be a historic occasion.

Key, a member of the SHINee band, was spotted encouraging Taemin during his solo concert. Fans also spotted Kai from EXO and Jisung from NCT Dream in the audience. Their arrival represented the fusion of K-pop's younger and older generations and brought some new moods to the mix.

Fans of SHINee were over the moon to see Key and Minho cheering for their younger member and brothers-in-arms during his solo concert. The admirers loved it when Key and Minho pretended to fall asleep during the concert as the camera turned towards them. This displayed the endearing camaraderie and quips among the members, which the fans have loved for over 15 years.

METAMORPH Day 2 further witnessed several K-pop idols in attendance, such as Eric and Juyeon from THE BOY and Lucas from NCT, which was a pleasant surprise. Witnessing musicians from all genres socializing and taking in the music, fans were pleased to see the two having fun.

Furthermore, Kany, the creative force behind SHINee's HARD choreography, attended METAMORPH Day 2 as well. Fans also noted Moonkyu from ArtBeat being in attendance during the Guilty singer's concert.

Meanwhile, Shawols—the official fandom name of SHINee fans—were already gasping for air as Taemin displayed his ripped physique on stage and then went ahead to change his shirt on stage, leaving the whole arena in a pleasant shock. As a result, Shawols flooded Twitter with memorable snippets from the concert, spotlighting the singer's abs.

Taemin's performance on Day 2 of METAMOPH will forever be etched into the minds of spectators who witnessed it live. The idol, with his eyes blindfolded, made an upside-down appearance on the stage. He ascended on a six-meter-wide by six-meter-long, 360° rotating top structure.

In addition, Taemin was positioned upside-down and still singing, using the revolving frame to help it resist gravity, which left his audience spellbound. Fans praised the Guilty singer for his exceptional performance on the track The Rizzness and stated the performance was one of the most unforgettable shows in K-pop history.

The celebrity is presently touring in support of his most recent solo album, Guilty, which earlier sparked online debate due to the album's concept being allegedly close to voyeurism.