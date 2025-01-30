"I don't relate to that mindstate" — Adam22 says he disagrees with "gangsters” trying to cancel DJ Akademiks over grooming allegations

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, DJ Akademiks was reportedly banned from Twitch, with controversy about his interaction with a teenage streamer being cited as the reason behind it online.

According to HotNewHipHop, Adam22 - an American YouTuber and podcaster - spoke about his opinion on the matter recently. Starting by questioning people's willingness to "cancel" Akademiks, the No Jumper host revealed the DMs he had been getting from people he calls "gangsters" to tear Akademiks down. Calling their "level" of desperation "lame," Adam22 added:

"I don't relate to that mindstate... I don't appreciate when people do it to me, I think it's lame as f*ck... This is so normal now that they don't even realize what they're doing."

Despite the circulating rumors on social media, Twitch has not commented on the official reason for his ban from the streaming platform.

DJ Akademiks will continue to stream on other platforms after Twitch ban

Expand Tweet

On Wednesday, DJ Akademiks addressed his ban from Twitch, saying:

"Twitch took some action because even though I wasn't streaming, that happened on their platform. Completely get it. We will work with Twitch and make it right, okay?"

He also said he will continue streaming on other platforms while the ban persists, including YouTube, Meta, and Rumble. The DJ also claimed that most of his audience was based on those platforms.

Akademiks continued to assert that the matter was already "settled and dismissed," clarifying that his sponsorships were unharmed by the ban. Talking about his respect for Twitch's enforcement policies, DJ Akademiks said:

"Twitch, respect their platform, and you also have to respect their rules. And also, when they take enforcement action, you can't get mad."

Per a Tribune article published on January 29, in the face of the controversy, Akademiks has chosen to double down on other streaming platforms. This action could likely be an effort towards reaffirming his commitment to content creation.

A Vibe article published on January 28 reported that the video clip of DJ Akademiks being involved in a s*xual conversation with a 15-year-old streamer named Nour is at the root of this controversy.

Expand Tweet

In the clip, the Off the Record host made several inappropriate comments to Nour, one of which included asking him whether there was another 15-year-old he could "buss down" on.

After the footage's release, Akademiks address his misconduct in a stream, saying:

"I've done a lot of bulls**t up in this game. Trust me. I've got mine off. This issue aside – which, again. I am wrong. I will be better. This is a teachable moment. For me, obviously, I got to watch my speech. That's clear. Definitely a regrettable moment, and we're going to use it as a teachable moment. Because I don't think I've came this far, built this platform, to be that irresponsible, right?"

Besides Adam22, Adin Ross also stood in support of DJ Akademiks amidst demands to cancel him over social media. He said:

"I just think it was a really weird situation. At the same time, it's like... bro, like, it's just... I don't know. No, guys, what he said was super f**king weird. Don't get me wrong. Like, I get it. The clip came out, he doesn't know him. But, bro, he's not a f**king pedophile."

Ross added that people on social media nowadays picked and chose whose words they were prepared to let slide. This meant that some internet personalities could easily get away with the same things that others would be canceled for. To him, the lack of consistency was what was causing the real problem.

So far, Twitch has made no announcements about the provision of DJ Akademiks' ban lifting as he continues to stream on other platforms.

