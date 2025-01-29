What did Anthony Mackie say about what Captain America represents? Actor's response sparks controversy online

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie landed himself in hot water after commenting on the Marvel superhero while promoting the film in Italy. While promoting the film, which will premiere on February 14, Mackie said Captain America did not represent “America.”

“To me Captain America represents a lot of different things and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations. It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable,” the 46-year-old said.

His statement led to widespread online backlash, with many calling him "anti-American."

Anthony Mackie swiftly took to his Instagram stories to clarify his sentiments about the beloved character. He said on January 29:

“Let me be clear about this, I’m a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime. I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to.”

Soon after the MCU actor clarified, many netizens took to X to criticize him. One even said that it was "too late" now.

“Naw, we know what you meant the first time,” an X user said.

“We heard you loud and clear the first time,” a platform user said.

“He’s was lying then or he’s lying now.. Another Marvel flop incoming,” a netizen said.

“Oops marvel is behind the times we like America,” an X user said.

Some internet users did not seem to find Anthony Mackie's statement controversial and supported him on X.

“He clarified and corrected himself but I know for a fact everyone is still going to have a problem with him lol,” an X user said.

“People as usual overreacted way too hard to what he said,” another netizen opined.

More about Anthony Mackie's Captain America: Brave New World movie as actor draws controversy online

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel Studios film should open to a $90 million debut during Valentine's Day and President’s Day U.S. Box Office weekend.

If it does make the benchmark, the movie will be the fifth-biggest President’s Day launch behind other Marvel titles like Black Panther, Deadpool, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Universal’s Fifty Shades of Grey.

Directed by Julius Onah, Brave New World includes Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson taking up the Captain America mantle, which Chris Evans previously held. The film also stars Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Liv Tyler, Rosa Salazar, and Tim Blake Nelson.

The film follows Ford, who plays U.S. President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who wants to hire Captain America to the administration’s military position. However, before Wilson makes the decision, he uncovers that Ross is running a nefarious global plot that also involves him transforming into the Red Hulk.

