"I'm going to watch him watch the movie": Anthony Mackie plans to make Tom Holland watch 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Two years after being playfully made fun of by Tom Holland, Anthony Mackie finally has a reply for the Spider-Man actor. During CinemaCon on April 11, Anthony Mackie was reminded of Tom Holland's past comments where the latter had poked fun at Mackie for not having his solo movie. Now leading Captain America: Brave New World, Mackie is ready for Holland to watch his upcoming MCU film.

Responding to Entertainment Weekly, he said about Tom:

"I'm going to make sure that Marvel makes him come to the premiere, and then I'm going to sit him next to me, and I'm going to watch him watch the movie."

With Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie finally gets his solo Marvel movie. Transitioning from the Falcon to the new Captain America, Mackie's movie follows his Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Sebastian Stan's Bucky. Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2025.

What did Tom Holland say to Anthony Mackie at Comic Con 2021?

Tom Holland at the premiere of 'The Crowded Room' (Image via Getty/Michael Loccisano)

During the ACE Comic Con held in Seattle in 2021, Marvel actors Tom Holland, Anthony Mackie, and Sebastian appeared together for the Spider-Man and Avengers Panel. Hosted by Kevin Smith, the actors discussed their superhero roles and movies in the MCU.

The three actors, especially Holland and Mackie, engaged in playful banter with each other. At one point during the conversation, Holland began talking about his 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, his debut as the masked superhero in the MCU. Anthony Mackie interjected by saying:

"I need to watch this movie."

Looking surprised, Tom Holland asked:

"You haven't seen Spider-Man: Homecoming?"

When Mackie answered with a negative and shook his head, Holland was quick to poke fun at the actor by bringing up the lack of his solo movie:

"I haven't seen the Falcon movie... Oh, there isn't one. Sorry."

The clapback garnered wild reactions from the audience as Holland stuck out his tongue cheekily. On the other side, Mackie was left with no comeback to counter the jab.

Anthony Mackie and Kevin Feige at CinemaCon 2024 (Image via Getty/Jerod Harris)

However, it seems Anthony Mackie had the last laugh because the actor did finally get his solo movie. Shedding his Falcon title, Mackie will appear as the new Captain America in his solo movie Brave New World.

At CinemaCon on April 11, the actor told EW that he would not gloat at Tom Holland, but would wait until the premiere. He said:

"No. He did that on a very public stage, so I'm going to hold that till the premiere..."

During Disney's presentation at the event on Thursday, a first look at Captain America: Brave New World was revealed through a short footage. While plot details are still under wraps, the footage gives a glimpse into what is in store for fans.

Footage from Captain America: Brave New World screened at 2024 CinemaCon

Anthony Mackie made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, in 2014's The Winter Soldier. As Steve Rogers' sidekick, he fought alongside the Captain against foes in multiple movies. Now, with the mantle being passed on to him by Rogers himself in Avengers: Endgame (2019), Mackie's Wilson appears as the new Captain in Captain America: Brave New World.

During CinemaCon held on April 11 at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took to the stage to introduce Anthony Mackie and screen the first footage from Brave New World. While the footage has not been released publicly, multiple outlets have provided descriptions of the short clip.

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (Image via Marvel)

As per Screen Rant, the video begins with a night-time shot of the White House. Inside the Oval Office, United States general-turned-US President Thaddeus Ross meets with Sam Wilson. Wilson is tasked with recreating the Avengers with new members.

In the next scene, Sam Wilson and Joaquin Torres are being thanked by Ross in an event full of audience members for a mission. A strange sound from the speakers interrupts the President's presentation. Isaiah Bradley, who is in the audience, suddenly shoots Ross with a gun. Multiple people follow Isaiah's actions as they all attack the President. However, it seems they are not in control of themselves.

A still from 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (Image via Marvel)

As a SWAT team appears to protect Ross, Isaiah escapes. Various quick shots are shown in which Sam engages in a fight with other people. The video then cuts back to the previous scene in the White House with Ross and Sam. The President tells him that he is not Steve Rogers, to which Sam replies that he knows he is not.

The footage ends with a shot of Sam donning the new Captain America suit, with a drone flying out of his back.

A still from episode 6 of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (Image via Marvel)

According to Anthony Mackie, Captain America: Brave New World will not feature aliens but will take a more realistic approach akin to spy thrillers. In conversation with EW during CinemaCon, he revealed:

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals... Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

Besides Mackie as the lead, the film features Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross and Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon. Carl Lumbly reprises his role as Isaiah Bradley while Shira Haas joins as Sabra. Returning to their roles from 2008's The Incredible Hulk are Liv Tyler as Betty and Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, aka Leader.

Sam Wilson's new suit in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (Image via Marvel)

Initially titled Captain America: New World Order, the film is directed by Julius Onah who co-wrote the script with Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. Matthew Orton was later hired to write additional scenes for the reshoots. Captain America: Brave New World will be released in theatres by Disney on February 14, 2025.