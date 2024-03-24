Will Marvel bring new Bucky amidst Sebastian Stan not returning to MCU?

With the ongoing speculations about Sebastian Stan's departure from the MCU, the fate of his character, Bucky Barnes, has sparked numerous theories online. Following Anthony Mackie's recent interview, fans believe that Stan's absence from the upcoming Captain America film signals the death of Bucky Barnes.

In an interview with the RadioTimes, Mackie revealed:

"The Falcon and Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show. I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian can get paid to hang out. Because it's like me, him and Daniel Brühl. It's kind of like the perfect storm of happiness… When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit."

With Sebastian Stan reportedly not listed as part of the cast in Captain America: Brave New World, conjectures about his replacement have been rife online. It is quite possible that Bucky's character will be replaced by a new character in the upcoming film.

Who will replace Bucky Barnes in the MCU?

Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes' friendship have been the talk of the MCU town since their Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. With the mantle of Captain America being passed on to Anthony Mackie's Wilson, fans have been excited to see the pair in action on the big screen with the upcoming release, Captain America: Brave New World.

However, Mackie's recent interview hinted that Sebastian Stan would not be part of the film. In light of the comments, a popular fan theory has been circulating online that Barnes would meet his mortal end in the future. Fans now believe that Thunderbolts, Stan's upcoming MCU project next year, will likely be his last appearance as Bucky Barnes.

But it is understood that Sam Wilson will not face his foes alone in the Captain America movie. Bucky will be replaced by none other than Joaquin Torres as Wilson's partner in the MCU. Played by Danny Ramirez, Air Force Lieutenant Joaquin Torres was introduced in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier as Sam's friend.

With Sam now taking over the title of Captain America, Joaquin is slated to become the new Falcon as he was given the EXO-7 Falcon suit in the show. This will be in line with the comics where Joaquin's Falcon served as a sidekick to Sam Wilson. With Bucky potentially gone, Joaquin Torres is set to step up to the role as Captain America's friend and right-hand man in future projects.

Captain America: Brave New World will release on February 14, 2025. Meanwhile, Thunderbolts is set to be released on May 2, 2025.