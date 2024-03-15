Nicolas Cage reveals having conversation about his role in Spider-Man live action

Nicolas Cage may soon reprise his role as Spider-Man Noir in a live action Spider-Man project. During an interview at South by Southwest film festival (SXSW) in Austin, Cage revealed that he had been having discussions about returning to the role. He confirmed:

"Well, I can say that we have been talking... It's just conversation."

Nicolas Cage was at SXSW for the world premiere of his latest film Arcadian. Described as an action-horror film, Cage stars as a father of two sons who must all battle to survive against horriying creatures in a post-apocalyptic world.

Directed by Benjamin Brewer, the movie is set to release on April 12, 2024.

What did Nicolas Cage say about returning as Spider-Man Noir?

Academy-Award winner Nicolas Cage joined the cast of the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in 2018. In a small role, Cage voiced the character of Noir, a Spider-Man from an alternate monochromatic dimension.

Described as a reinterpretation of Spider-Man in a dark, noir-themed era of The Great Depression, this unique version of Spider-Man is a vigilante known for using brutal and lethal force against his foes.

Reports of a live-action adaptation of Spider-Man Noir first emerged early last year. In February of 2023, Variety reported that Amazon was developing a live-action series based on the character.

Oren Uziel would reportedly serve as writer and executive producer on the show.

However, no further news related to the series appeared until now. In his SXSW interview, Nicolas Cage revealed:

"Well, I can say that we have been talking. It's no secret that I love the character. I think the character provides another mash up of sorts. I can combine my favorite golden age performances, i.e. Robinson, Cagney, Bogart, with a character that is, I guess, widely considered [to be] Stan Lee's masterpiece. I see it as a kind of foray into a pop art mash up of, sort of, a [Jungian] Lichtenstein, mash up by way of Bogart and Cagney, but nothing's definitive yet. It's just conversation."

Although a major supporting role in the first Spider-Verse movie, Cage's Spider-Man Noir did not appear in its sequel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The first film went on to become a critical and commercial success, earning it an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2019.

While the sequel was equally successful, it lost the award to Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron at the 2024 Oscars.

Nicolas Cage is expected to return as Noir in the final film of the franchise, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Originally scheduled to be released on March 24, 2024, the production on the film was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and Writer's strikes last year.

There is no confirmed release date for the third Spider-Verse film at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are currently available to stream on Netflix.