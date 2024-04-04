"It could be cool": Kirsten Dunst drops ideas for Spider-Man 4 amidst speculations

While rumors about a potential Spider-Man 4 is ongoing, Kirsten Dunst has her own ideas regarding the superhero movie. Dunst, who played Mary Jane Watson in the original Spider-Man trilogy alongside Tobey Maguire, sat down with GQ on April 2, 2024 and shared her idea:

"It would be funny to be like, OK, let’s take Tobey [Maguire] and I and do it in a weird indie way where it’s like a different kind of superhero film. Like how they did that movie Chronicle. It could be cool."

While a new installment in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man franchise has not been confirmed, fans have speculated about the possibility since Maguire appeared in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Kirsten Dunst is open to return to superhero movies, along with others

Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson (Image via IMDb)

While Spider-Man 4 has not been confirmed by the studios, the cast and crew of the original trilogy are all on board to return to the superhero world.

While Tobey Maguire made a cameo as Peter Parker in No Way Home, Dunst was not asked to reprise her character for the 2021 multiverse film. In the GQ interview, she admitted that she would have agreed to be part of the movie had she been asked. Reminiscing about the trilogy, she said:

"It was more innocent, I think. Sam Raimi was like a cult director, so it felt like we were making an indie disguised as a superhero film."

Earlier this year, Kirsten Dunst expressed her willingness to star in another comic book film in an interview with Marie Claire.

Citing practical reasons, she said:

"Yes, because you get paid a lot of money, and I have two children, and I support my mother."

Sam Raimi, the director behind the original Spider-Man trilogy, also expressed his interest in revisiting his old work in a new installment. Having directed Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he said in a 2022 interview with MoviePilot:

"I didn't think it was possible but after jumping back in with the multiverse I realized just like Doctor Strange does, anything is possible now. So I'm completely open to it."

Sam Raimi directed Marvels' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (Image via Getty/Gareth Cattermole)

Meanwhile, Thomas Haden Church also spoke about returning as his character Sandman. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, the actor said:

"There's been some rumors that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I'd do it tomorrow... But, you know, I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire], and that's the one that ... They had an option for me to do Spiderman 4 when there was going to be a Spiderman 4. They had an option on me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic."

However, Sam Raimi downplayed the rumors of a potential Spider-Man 4. In an interview with CBR on April 2, the filmmaker responded to the speculations:

"Well, I haven't heard about that yet, I did read that, but, I'm actually not working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia [are] so successful with their current SpiderMan and the track there and I don't know that they're going to go back to me and say 'We could also tell that story!' I'm not sure. But I love all the new SpiderMan movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really, super powerful seeing Tobey [Maguire] again in it."

Sam Raimi is also reportedly in talks to direct Avengers: Stars Wars, although he confirmed that he had not been officially asked to yet. His film Boy Kills World, in which he serves as a producer, is set to release on April 26, 2024.

Meanwhile, Kirsten Dunst will next be seen in the upcoming dystopian movie Civil War which will be released on April 12, 2024.