“I stand with you sissy”: Whitney Henriquez shows support to Amber Heard post Johnny Depp verdict

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez has extended her support to the actress post the bombshell trial verdict of Johnny Depp's high-profile defamation case.

On June 5, Henriquez posted a monochrome picture with #istandwithamberheard written on it alongside a lengthy message.

“I still stand with you, sissy.”

During the dramatic trial, which ended on June 1, Whitney Henriquez testified on behalf of her elder sister, telling the court that Depp once struck her and called her a "wh*re."

“Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.”

She further stated that moving forward, they knew it would be an intense battle but Amber Heard stood up for her and spoke out, even though the "cards were stacked against us."

“I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side.”

Concluding the post, Henriquez said that she was sad that the truth “wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury.”

Amber Heard's sister was allegedly given an NDA form to keep things private

In her May 18 testimony, Henriquez alleged that she saw Depp physically assault her sister Amber Heard during a March 2015 incident. She alleged that Johnny Depp hit the actress on a staircase at their penthouse after Heard found some text messages indicating that Depp was allegedly having an affair.

She said that Depp hurled a Red Bull can at his nurse Debbie Lloyd, striking her in the back.

"I'm at the top of the stairs with my back to the stairs, and that's when Johnny runs up the stairs. I'm facing Amber, he comes up behind me, strikes me in the back. I hear Amber shout, 'Don't hit my f---ing sister!' She smacks him, lands one. At that point, that's when [Depp's security guard] Travis [McGivern] runs up the stairs, after Amber landed one."

She also stated that she was given a non-disclosure agreement form to sign after the alleged altercation happened.

"There was an NDA on my kitchen table. ... My understanding is it's a contract to keep things private. To keep your mouth shut, essentially. I was asked to sign one. I don't believe I signed it. I left sometime after."

After a six-week trial that captivated the world, a Virginia jury found in favor of Depp last week, ordering Heard to pay her ex-husband $10.35 million for writing in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Amber Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, disclosed on June 2 that she is unable to pay the large sum ordered by the court.

