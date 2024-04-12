"I still feel you nearby sometimes": Janelle Brown pays tribute to her late son Garrison Brown on his 26th birthday

On Wednesday, April 10, Janelle Brown, a former cast member of the reality TV series Sister Wives, commemorated her late son Garrison Brown's 26th birthday. As reported by People, Garrison was found dead at his Flagstaff, Arizona home on March 5, 2024, in an alleged suicide, according to a statement from Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department.

Following the tragic event, Janelle and her former husband, Kody, released a joint statement via social media. They expressed grief and requested privacy to honor Garrison's memory.

In an Instagram post, Janelle, mother of six, shared a video montage featuring throwback images of Garrison and expressed her ongoing sense of connection with him. The caption read,

"I still feel you nearby sometimes."

Janelle Brown pays tribute to late son Garrison Brown on his birthday

Garrison Brown, son of Kody and Janelle Brown, died at their house in Arizona on March 5, 2024.

Janelle remembered her son through an emotional post that began with a birthday wish and then continued:

"We are missing you terribly today. It’s hard to believe you aren’t here anymore."

Janelle Brown also mentioned that they had talked a lot about Garrison and went to Texas Roadhouse, which was one of his favorite places.

Several reality stars flooded the comment section extending their support to Janelle Brown, by downpouring prayers. Some of them have also shared their experiences of losing a loved one and in the sense of offering comfort and solidarity to Janelle Brown.

Garrison Brown's death and the Brown family's recovery phase

As Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of Flagstaff Police stated to People magazine:

"On 03/05/2024 Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home."

They also mentioned that it was Garrison's brother Gabriel, who found him deceased, which was later apparently discovered as suicide.

On March 6, 2024, Janelle Brown shared an Instagram post announcing the death of her son.

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

A few days after Garrison's death, Janelle also shared another picture on Instagram of all six children mentioning how she missed being with all of them together and also said that she had all her children with her last Christmas.

The Brown family reportedly held their funeral services for Garrison Brown at Flagstaff, Arizona.

In a post on Easter, Janelle shared a serene photo from a North Carolina beach where she was staying with her daughter, Maddie, and enjoying precious moments with her grandchildren.

On March 14, Janelle shared a screenshot of @highcountryhumane, which stated,

"In honor of Garrison, we will be sponsoring all cat adoptions for the rest of the month of March, and naming our cat adoption room in honor of Garrison and his 3 cats, Catthew, Patches, and Ms. Buttons."

For those unversed, High Country Humane is an animal shelter in Arizona, and Garrison was known to be a cat lover.