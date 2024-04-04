"Will forever cherish": Sister Wives star Meri Brown mourns Garrison's death

Sister Wives star Meri Brown recently wrote in an Instagram post that she was unexpectedly reminded of Robert Garrison Brown, the late son of Janelle and Kody, while surfing through her phone. The 53-year-old seemingly stumbled upon a photograph of Garrison, who passed away at the age of 25 on March 5, 2024.

The photo captured her and Garrison smiling for the camera.

In her Instagram post, uploaded on Tuesday, April 2, the Sister Wives star wrote:

“Looking through my phone tonight on the hunt for something completely unrelated, I came across this old photo of Garrison and me from 2018. A photo I didn't remember I had, and one that I will forever cherish.”

Recalling the moment when she saw Garrison’s photo, Meri noted she was immediately moved to tears. She dubbed the pain of his loss and constant reminders of Garrison a testament to her love for him.

The Sister Wives star continued:

“Seeing it immediately moved me to tears, a testament to the love I have for him, the pain of the loss of him. It's a reminder that grief comes in unexpected waves, memories of the moments with him all that remains. Four weeks today without him here with us. A lifetime of memories to hold sacred.”

Sister Wives fame Meri Brown previously elaborated on her coping mechanism in an Instagram post

The latest post by Meri, mourning the loss of Garrison, comes over a week after the Sister Wives star paid an emotional tribute to the youngster.

On March 26, she marked her mother’s third death anniversary alongside grieving three weeks of Garrison’s passing. Taking to Instagram, she opened up about her coping mechanism, which she said included episodes of crying alone into her pillow.

In a lengthy note, Meri Brown addressed the various ways she has learned to cope with the death of loved ones:

“Having lost to death both parents, three siblings, and now one of our boys, I recognize my coping mechanisms. I recognize when I need to go inward and be alone, letting the grief move through me as I cry alone into my pillow."

She continued:

“I recognize when I need to surround myself with my trusted people to gather strength from them. I recognize when I need to attempt, in some small way, a semblance of normalcy. In each step, it takes a little bit of bravery to recognize and give that gift to myself.”

Sister Wives’ Meri Brown also posted a tribute to Garrison following his death

Garrison was reportedly discovered dead in his Flagstaff, Arizona home by his brother, Gabriel, 22. The news of his demise was confirmed on social media by Janelle and Kody Brown.

Meanwhile, Meri also shared a separate Instagram post in memory of the 25-year-old. The Sister Wives star wrote in the post:

“Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory. Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!”

On March 30, the Nevada National Guard hosted a ceremony honoring Garrison, where soldiers presented the youngster’s burial flag to his parents.