A ceremony honoring Robert Garrison Brown, the late son of Sister Wives star Janelle Brown, was recently hosted by the Nevada National Guard. The event was held at the Clark County Armory in Las Vegas, and Janelle, 54, took to Instagram to share glimpses of the tribute ceremony with fans on Instagram on Saturday, March 30.

Garrison passed away at the age of 25 on March 5, 2024. The news of his death was confirmed on social media by Janelle and his father Kody Brown. The youngster was discovered dead in his Flagstaff, Arizona home by his brother Gabriel, 22.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown remembers Garrison

The post shared on Instagram consisted of a series of photos from the ceremony, where soldiers from the Nevada National Guard were captured folding Garrison’s burial flag. In one photo, they were seen lifting their rifles, paying tribute to the youngster. In another picture, a soldier was seen consoling Garrison’s grieving mother.

An emotional Janelle was seated beside her son Hunter Brown, 27, while a few other members from her Sister Wives family also appeared in the camera frame. One photo captured a guard kneeling to offer Garrison’s burial flag to Janelle, who couldn’t hold back her tears. While sharing glimpses from the honoring ceremony online, Janelle captioned the post:

“It’s been hard to get my brain to work properly again. I am so grateful for the outpouring of love and support I’ve received these last three weeks. The support has been overwhelming. I am honored. So many of you shared stories of your loved ones. So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The ceremony, hosted at the Clark County Armory, was led on Sunday, March 24. The Sister Wives star continued:

“Garrison was honored by family members and by his National Guard Unit last Sunday at a celebration of life ceremony. He would have loved it.”

Janelle Brown also implied that the members of her Sister Wives family have had to endure snarky comments on social media ever since the passing of her son. Amidst coming to terms with her son’s death and dealing with public reaction, Janelle found the honoring ceremony a “beautiful moment” for the family. She concluded her Instagram post by adding:

“I am sharing some of the photos. Many you have already seen a lot of these online, often with snarky comments accompanying them. But this was a beautiful moment for us.”

Besides Janelle, the ceremony was attended by Garrison’s dad Kody Brown, his wife Robyn, Garrison’s brothers Gabriel, Hunter, and Logan, alongside the members of the squad to which Garrison belonged, as reported by People.

The Nevada National Guard unit also delivered a speech in remembrance of the youngster.

On March 5, Sister Wives star Janelle took to Instagram to confirm the death of her son, stating:

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Janelle and her Sister Wives family requested fans for privacy at the time.