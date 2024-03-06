Who was Garrison Brown? Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown's son dead at 25

In an unfortunate turn of events, Robert Garrison Brown, the son of Sister Wives star Janelle and Kody Brown, passed away at 25 on March 5, 2024. The news of his demise was confirmed by Janelle Brown on Instagram. She wrote:

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Kody Brown, Meri Brown, and Garrison’s half-sister Mykelti Padron have also mourned his loss on social media.

Garrison Brown reportedly had a strained relationship with his father Kody

Garrison Brown was the son of Janelle and Kody Brown from Sister Wives, the TLC show that depicts the latter’s polygamous marriage with his four wives.

When the show premiered in 2010, Kody was legally married to his first wife, Meri, and spiritually wedded to Christine and Janelle.

The first season of the show introduced viewers to his fourth wife, Robyn, and her integration journey into the polygamous family. Fast forward to season 18, which ended in December 2023, and the dynamics of the family changed drastically. Robyn is now the only wife to be in an active marriage with Kody.

Meri, Christine, and Janelle have separated from him and moved on. Janelle was the second wife after Christine who parted ways with Kody. The split was documented on the TLC show in December 2022. Janelle and Kody also share sons Logan, 29, Hunter, 27, Gabe, 22, and daughters Maddie, 28, and Savannah, 19, who were siblings to the late Garrison, 25.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, it was shown on Sister Wives that Garrison and his younger brother Gabe shared a strained relationship with Kody. During Sister Wives Special: Look Back, Where We Started, Janelle spoke at length about the rough patch between her ex-husband and sons.

She revealed Kody did eventually manage to develop a “somewhat” relationship with Garrison but overall there was “no reconciliation” between the two.

Raised in Lehi, Utah, Garrison moved to Las Vegas, Nevada at 14, as per Sister Wives Fandom. He was enlisted in the Nevada Army National Guard in 2015 and had a keen interest in joining the Army but his parents did not approve of his decision, with Kody emphasizing that he finishes school first.

He graduated from Centennial High School in 2016 and subsequently completed his basic army training that same year. Garrison reportedly pursued his higher education at the College of Southern Nevada. Sister Wives Fandom also suggest Garrison started his clothing line in 2019, which consisted of Hawaiian floral shirts, called Bob's Floral.

How did Garrison Brown die?

The 25-year-old was found dead in his Flagstaff, Arizona home on Tuesday, March 5. Garrison’s body was discovered by his brother Gabriel, 22, and it is suggested the youngster passed away of an apparent suicide.

Flagstaff Police Department (FDP) lieutenant, Charles M. Hernandez II, told People:

“At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating."

TLC also confirmed the passing of Gabriel in a statement to People:

"We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

Janelle and the Brown family have requested privacy from fans to deal with their grief.