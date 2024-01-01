Janelle Brown expresses doubts about Kody and Robyn's 'superficial' union in Sister Wives finale

Sister Wives season 18 finale has thrown a spotlight on the nature of Kody and Robyn's marriage. Janelle Brown, in a candid moment during the Sister Wives Talk Back episode, expressed doubts about the authenticity of their union.

“I don’t think he’s telling the whole thing. Maybe he is. Maybe their relationship is that superficial because, I’m sorry, you fall in and out of love many times in a relationship.”

Her comments, focusing on a specific marriage promise made by Kody to Robyn, have raised questions about the underlying sincerity of their relationship.

Sister Wives season finale reveals Janelle Brown's concerns on Kody-Robyn relationship

In a revealing segment of the Sister Wives Talk Back episode, Janelle Brown, aged 54, openly questioned the foundation of Kody and Robyn Brown's marriage. Her doubts emerged after a clip was shown where Kody reminded Robyn of a unique agreement they made before marrying. Janelle found this agreement, which hinged on the condition of Kody's love for Robyn, to be unconventional.

"That’s a really weird thing to promise when you go into a relationship," Brown remarked.

Her tone, a mix of surprise and skepticism, reflected her uncertainty about the depth of Kody and Robyn's emotional bond. The promise in question, as revealed in the November finale, was Kody Brown's assurance to Robyn that he would not remain in a loveless marriage.

"Our sacred covenant was if I’m ever not in love with you I won’t just sit there and be in a pathetic place with you."

According to Janelle, this statement deviated from what she perceived as the norm in committed relationships. It suggested a conditional aspect to their marriage, hinting on the continual presence of romantic love, a concept that Janelle seemed to find unrealistic in the context of long-term marital commitment.

Meri Brown, another wife of Kody, also reflected on this revelation. In a conversation with her friend Jenn, they pondered the implications of Kody's promise to Robyn Brown. Jenn speculated about the pre-marriage dynamics between Kody and his other wives, wondering if similar agreements were made or if this was unique to his relationship with Robyn.

"I feel like something else had to have happened…Was he already complaining to her pre-marriage about his relationship with, like, you or Janelle or Christine [Brown]? And Robyn’s like, 'Well, if this happens with us, promise me …'," Jenn told Meri.

Historically, Kody's relationships with his wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn have been a blend of personal and communal challenges. Janelle Brown's recent comments have brought these challenges to the forefront, particularly highlighting how each wife perceives and reacts to Kody's relationship with Robyn.

Janelle's views on the dynamics of her relationship with Kody, as well as his relationships with his other Sister Wives, offer a candid glimpse into the realities of polygamous marriages. She has often spoken about the challenges and the need for genuine commitment in such relationships.