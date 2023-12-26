Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown admits feeling betrayed after Kody's multiple divorces

A lot went down in the recent season of TLC’s Sister Wives. The show has seen a lot of changes going on with Kody Brown’s overall family, with three of his four wives already having decided to move on. While Robyn Brown has decided to stay on, there are a range of problems that she is firsthand dealing with.

Robyn is happy with her decision to stick to Kody but understands the kind of struggles he might be dealing with. She claimed that when she initially married into the family, she was told people would stay on her side and they would behave like a family as well.

However, Robyn suggested that that has not happened, and claimed during an interview with People that she feels betrayed by the likes of Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown.

Robyn Brown feels betrayed by other Sister Wives

For Kody Brown, things have taken a dramatic turn for the worse in the last two seasons. She claimed that there existed an unspoken agreement between the family, which felt as if it had been broken. Robyn claimed that she felt like she had been betrayed by her fellow Sister Wives:

"There is a weird feeling of, 'This was the agreement — to be together and end up together and always be a family.' And I just feel like people left.”

Robyn in particular spoke about Janelle and Christine. She claimed that Meri seemingly held on to her connection with Kody for the longest time. However, Robyn cannot seemingly get over the feeling of abandonment:

"She hung on for a really long time. So it's a very different way that I look at that than I do maybe Janelle or Christine. But, yeah, I feel kind of abandoned. It's not completely logical, but it's emotional. And so that's kind of how I feel. Yeah, it's hard.”

Hence, there are a range of perspectives at play, simply due to the sheer number of people who are in the family. For Robyn, it seems as though the problem has been with respect to the kind of expectations she had built for her family:

"Right now, it's a constant fight not to think about it and to not be sad. I am definitely going through a lot of loss and grieving with this situation. I really hope — I mean, that would be the goal is to just accept the situation and figure out how to be happy despite, and honor people's journey. And that's my goal right now."

Of course, Kody had only recently claimed that the equation between him and Robyn had changed even though she decided to stay back. Kody Brown claimed that while all of the Sister Wives left him, the hurt and pain that he suffered meant he could not move past the experience despite Robyn’s presence.

Regardless, with most of the Sister Wives family deciding to part ways, there is speculation behind a potential cancellation of any planned Season 11.