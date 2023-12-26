Sister Wives' Kody Brown admits to struggle amidst wives' betrayal

The recently concluded season 18 of TLC’s Sister Wives brought forth many whirlwinds for Kody Brown and his polyamorous wives. Kody has seen three of his four wives leave him in the last two seasons of the show, which has brought forth questions regarding the future of the franchise itself.

The entire basis of the series revolved around the fact that Kody and his four wives, Christine, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn, would present their perspectives on the kinds of differences their lives portrayed.

While no announcement of a new season has been forthcoming henceforth, Kody himself recently claimed in an interview that he had had his struggles dealing with the multiple separations he has recently faced.

Sister Wives' Kody Brown admits to struggling during multiple divorces

In an interview with People, Kody Brown opened up in detail for the first time about the emotional turmoil he has faced. The Sister Wives’ castmates have recently all engaged in all-telling interviews that the series has released as separate episodes.

While all three of Kody’s former wives have maintained that they wish him all the best for the future, Robyn continues to stay loyal to the marriage. That, however, has not meant any shortage of drama between the two. Kody, who is 54, claimed that he was still struggling to deal with the reality of the altered situation on Sister Wives.

"Every one of us is having our own struggle with the reality of this experience. It is sad. It is heartbreaking. You're looking for answers in a state of confusion."

While Kody appears to be heartbroken over the divorce, he is also trying to move forward. He claimed that he was suffering a deep sense of betrayal, something his only remaining wife, Robyn, also attested to:

"Kody has been going through a lot and he's dealt with a lot of frustration and anger and hurt and betrayal."

While the Sister Wives patriarch no longer has multiple wives to call upon, he is already looking to move on and get over the betrayals. The reality TV star also claimed that he wants to forgive his former wives and knows that he himself could have done better.

"You have to express forgiveness to the people you've been involved with. You have to express understanding and hope that at the end of an era for us as a family, we still have hope of a friendship and a loving or kind relationship with each other in the future because we're bound forever through our kids."

Kody's marriages broke down one after the other in a span of a year. His third wife, Christine, announced their split in November 2021. In December 2022, Kody confirmed his separation from his second wife, Janelle, and his divorce from Christine. In January 2023, his first wife, Meri, confirmed the end of their 32-year-long marriage.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 pm ET on TLC. The series recently aired a Look Back series of season 18.