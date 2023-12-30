"Narcissistic POS": Sister Wives fans slam Kody Brown in Talk Back pt. 2

Sister Wives season 18 aired a brand new episode this week on Friday, December 29, 2023. During the segment, the cast individually watched back the highs and lows of the long-running TLC show and offered their two cents.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown were placed together while the wives who ended their marriages with the patriarch watched separately. Throughout the segment, the cast watched back some of the show's memorable moments, including Meri being catfished, Robyn joking about how her and Kody's marriage won't last, and more.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and commented on the cast members' reactions to their shared lived experiences. Kody's reactions and statements weren't well received by fans. They slammed him and his remaining wife, Robyn, throughout the episode.

Expand Tweet

Sister Wives fans slam Kody and Robyn in Talk Back pt. 2

In the latest episode of Sister Wives season 18, fans watched the cast watch back clips from the long-running show and reacted to the segments. While most of what was shown must not have surprised the cast, it certainly brought back memories.

During the segment, one reality star, Kody Brown, left quite an impression, but not in the best possible way. This wasn't the first time the patriarch has received backlash from fans who have seen him show "favoritism" towards Robyn.

One of the clips shown during the Sister Wives season 18 Talk Back segment was of Robyn joking about her and Kody's marriage not lasting. While in conversation with Meri, the TLC reality star jokingly said:

"You never know if Kody and I are going to stay together."

While both women laughed at the time, watching the clip left a sour taste in Kody's mouth. While the male cast member didn't show emotion in the clip, Robyn grew nervous, placed her hand on his thigh, and admitted that it was "really rotten" of her.

One of the other cast members, Janelle Brown, reacted to the clip and noted that Robyn would get at least 50% of everything Kody had if they divorced. While fans were frustrated with Robyn, they weren't the only ones, as Meri Brown also expressed her frustrations while in conversation with her friend Jenn Sullivan, who watched the clips with her.

Meri noted that she didn't understand why Robyn was upset about Meri not wanting to stay married to Kody.

Fans took to social media to react to Robyn and Kody Brown's behavior in the segment and slammed the married couple.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Episodes of Sister Wives season 18 are available to stream on TLC Go.